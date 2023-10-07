Oregon gets brutal injury update that could hinder offense
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning revealed that one of their top running backs will be out for the rest of the season.
By Scott Rogust
The Oregon Ducks are off to a stellar start to their 2023 season, the second under head coach Dan Lanning. Thus far, they gave Deion and Shedeur Sanders their first loss at Colorado by the score of 42-6, and dropped 81 points in their season opener against Portland State. The offense has lived up to their potential, with quarterback Bo Nix leading the way. But with the team on a bye and heading into a gigantic matchup against the Washington Huskies, Lanning revealed some bad news.
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Lanning revealed that they don't expect running back Noah Whittington to return this season. Whittington had been out since suffering a leg injury in their game against Colorado in Week 4, which required him to get carted off the field and to the locker room.
Not having Whittington available for the rest of the year is a huge loss. Yes, they still have Bucky Irving and Jordan James available, but Whittington gave Oregon a three-headed monster in the backfield on offense.
Last year, Whitting had the best season of his career, rushing for 779 yards and five touchdowns on 139 yards, while catching 22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Whittington's biggest performance this year was back in their Week 3 game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The junior running back had just five carries in the game but took those for 80 yards, with one being a 34-yard touchdown.
This season, Whittington ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in 10 passes for 78 yards.
The Ducks will have to move forward without Whittington, and the announcement comes as they have to face the high-powered Washington offense, led by quarterback and top Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. The Huskies are averaging 569.4 yards of offense per game (college best) and 46.0 points per game (fourth-best). It will be up to Nix, Irving, and James to continue playing at a high level to ensure that Oregon keeps their undefeated season intact and College Football Playoff chances alive.