Oregon football: Bo Nix's Heisman hype campaign is officially underway...in Dallas
The Bo Nix Heisman campaign started with the Oregon Ducks putting signs in Dallas and New York. How much does the publicity affect the Heisman race?
After putting up signs for Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy chances in New York City, the Oregon Ducks have put up signs in Dallas as well.
It seems like this is a national campaign that will continue throughout the entire college football season.
Bo Nix isn't the favorite for the Heisman Trophy but that hasn't stopped Oregon from campaigning for his candidacy. In all reality, putting up ad signs for Nix will not help win the Heisman trophy. He's obviously not in the same conversation as last year's winner, Caleb Williams, or even with Drake Maye, Jordan Travis, Quinn Ewers, and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others, but the Ducks athletic department is doing what they can to change that.
It will be hard for Nix to gain attention in his first three weeks of the 2023 season as two of their first three opponents are Hawaii and an FCS school, Portland State. Nix will surely put up stats and will most likely get pulled due to blowing out their opponents. However, a road trip to Texas Tech in Week 2, a program poised to break out in the Big 12 this year, could do wonders for the Ducks quarterback.
Bo Nix gets another Heisman Trophy billboard, this time in Dallas
Even though Nix will most likely not get any September hype for college football's most prestigious trophy, this is still a good move by the Ducks. When it comes to recruiting or catching the eye of transfers, it is good to show that a school will promote its athletes.
Oregon is a program that is heading to the Big Ten and will have new recruiting challenges. The Ducks will have to go up against Michigan and Ohio State, among other schools. Being able to promote their athletes is a good way for the Oregon Ducks to compete against their new recruiting rivals.
For Nix to make good on the Heisman campaign that Oregon is running in the preseason, though, he'll have to deliver the results on the field.