Oregon football hype video shows even more Colorado trash talk before eventual beatdown
The Buffaloes were talking to the Ducks prior to Saturday's game like there was no tomorrow. Next level of trash talk unlocked.
By Kristen Wong
Everyone knows how the Buffaloes-Ducks game went down last Saturday. The game itself needs little explanation.
Oregon hammered Colorado 42-6, delivering a definitive knockout punch to the ballooning hype over Deion Sanders and a renewed Buffaloes football program. Prior to the highly anticipated matchup, there was, as to be expected, a lot of trash talk. Mostly from Colorado's side.
On Monday, the Ducks revealed what they dubbed a "cinematic recap" of "Ducks vs. Them" and included subtitles for the video that will make their fans want to run through walls over and over again,
The video mostly focused on Oregon players and coaches and was quite a beautifully crafted montage, complete with dramatic narration, slow motion shots, and overall clean and crisp technical aspects.
When the camera cut to the Colorado Buffaloes...let's just say receipts were kept.
Colorado Buffaloes get roasted a second time by Ducks' recap video
One member of the Buffaloes, cornerback Shilo Sanders (son of Deion Sanders), was violently threatening the Ducks ahead of the game. Shilo Sanders went off on a NSFW rant on Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the rest of the team, saying, "I’ll beat the f--k out of every one of y’all and your coach. Why y’all so little? We finna run through y’all a--."
Colorado players were also recorded blatantly disrespecting the Ducks "O" logo on the field by scraping their cleats on top of it. One player in a Buffaloes white hoodie laughed and sneered at a Ducks player training before the game. And one of Colorado's coaches even joined in on the trash parade: assistant strength and conditioning coach Stephen Houston said to the cameraperson, "I'd like to report a crime, to the murder to these Ducks."
The video as a whole seemed to serve two wholly different intentions: evoke awe and admiration in the current 4-0 Ducks football team, and blast Coach Prime and the Buffaloes to the moon.
Saturday's blowout beatdown of Colorado said enough. Did the Ducks really have to take out the receipts and show them for the world to see? Some will say yes, the Buffaloes' level of pre-game trash talk warranted an equal and commensurate retaliation. Others will say it was unnecessary and a cruel example of beating someone when they're already down.
The Buffaloes will look to find some of their dignity in another tough matchup in Week 5, one against the Caleb Williams-led Trojans this Saturday.