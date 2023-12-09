Oregon lands Bo Nix replacement, next Heisman Trophy candidate in the transfer portal
By landing former Oklahoma star Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal, Oregon not only has the perfect Bo Nix replacement, but has itself yet another serious Heisman Trophy contender, too.
By John Buhler
With 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix about to exhaust his last year of collegiate eligibility, the Oregon Ducks have struck gold once again by way of the transfer portal. Oregon landed former Oklahoma Sooners star Dillon Gabriel in the portal on Saturday morning. This will be Gabriel's final year of collegiate eligibility. Prior to arriving in Norman, he played for the UCF Knights in the AAC.
Nix too was a transfer portal quarterback, having played his first three seasons of college football at Auburn. He may have had his ups and downs as a legacy quarterback for the Tigers, but what Nix did during his two-year run at Eugene means he will always be a Duck. He is synonymous with the great run U of O has had since Dan Lanning took over for Mario Cristobal last season. They are cooking.
Gabriel was talented, but injury-prone during his time playing for Josh Heupel and later Gus Malzahn down in Orlando. He was consistently strong during his two years playing for defensive-minded Brent Venables in Norman. Once his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby got the Mississippi State job, it signified that Gabriel could be transferring for a second time. He could have turned pro as well...
By landing Gabriel, Oregon has a Heisman contender at quarterback upon entering the new Big Ten.
If he plays up to his lofty standard, Gabriel could not only elevate his 2025 NFL Draft stock, but become a college football legend playing for Oregon. There are not enough good things to say here.
Although Nix is probably not going to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, as it looks like it will be going to either Jayden Daniels out of LSU, or possibly Michael Penix Jr. of a Washington team who beat Oregon twice this past season, he certainly elevated his brand by playing for the Ducks. Nix went from a so-so SEC quarterback into being a sure-fire, first-round pick after his fifth collegiate season.
What I like about Gabriel going to Oregon is one, that he is an adult and two, he has something to prove. Gabriel was a serious Heisman contender this past season after OU beat arch rival Texas in Red River. His game-winning touchdown pass is the stuff of legend. Of course, with Lebby getting hired at Mississippi State and Jackson Arnold chomping at the bit for playing time, he had to leave.
Ultimately, with great power comes great responsibility. Gabriel knows what the expecations are coming to Oregon. If it works out for him, he will be as revered as the greatest Oregon quarterbacks from yesteryear like Dan Fouts and Joey Harrington, all the way up to recent stars like Nix and Justin Herbert. Now is his time to put it all together, as the Ducks will make their push into the new Big Ten.
Of all the transfer quarterback destinations that could potentially happen, I love Gabriel to Oregon.