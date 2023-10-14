Oregon vs. Washington series history: Records, last wins, streaks and more
Who holds the edge in the Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks all-time series ahead of their Week 7 matchup?
By Scott Rogust
Week 7 of the college football season is underway, and there is no shortage of big games this weekend. From Notre Dame facing USC to North Carolina taking on Miami. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will be the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks. Not only is it two Top 10 programs in the nation facing off, but it also features a fight between two Heisman Trophy candidates in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon signal caller Bo Nix.
The game takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET live on ABC. This will also be the last time the two schools will face off as members of the Pac-12 before they make the jump to the Big Ten in 2024. So, who has the edge in the head-to-head series between both schools?
Let's take a look at the records of the Huskies-Ducks series.
Oregon vs. Washington matchup history: All-time series records
Ahead of their game on Saturday, Washington and Oregon played each other 114 times. Out of those games, the Huskies had the edge in the series with 61 wins, as compared to the Ducks' 48. Both teams tied five times in their head-to-head series.
Washington is currently on a one-game winning streak, as they beat Oregon last year by the score of 37-34 behind a 408-passing-yard performance from Penix. The Huskies' largest winning streak is six games, spanning from 1908 until 1914.
As for Oregon, they had won three straight head-to-head games before their 2022 meeting. Oregon's longest winning streak spanned 12 games from 2004 until 2015.
Both teams are looking to get that huge win on Saturday, as the winner would keep their undefeated season alive, and have a much easier path to qualify for the College Football Playoff. If you are a college football fan, you don't want to miss this game.