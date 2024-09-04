Orioles broadcaster does his best to sum up disastrous White Sox season in one embarrassing play
By Thomas Erbe
History is upon us in Major League Baseball for all of the wrong reasons. The Chicago White Sox are knocking on the door of becoming the worst team of all time, on paper. Off paper, they may already be there. Tuesday night just added fuel to that dumpster fire.
It's a tale as old as time. A player gets traded from one team to another. The two teams then match up. The player then gets his revenge on his former team, letting them know the mistake they made by letting them go. Eloy Jimenez was traded from the White Sox to the Baltimore Orioles. But chances are he's not mad about it.
Jimenez came up to bat against his former team with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning. The Orioles were already up 4-0 at this point, but Jimenez was looking to put the Sox away early. He missed his pitch, popping it up to shallow left field near the foul line.
He probably thought he was out at the crack of the bat. Then, maybe he remembered where he came from. What followed can only be described as going "full White Sox." Thank you, Kevin Brown.
The White Sox have gone full White Sox
There's not much more to say. Per Kevin Brown, play-by-play announcer for the Baltimore Orioles, the White Sox are just being themselves. This play could represent all of 2024 — a lazy pop fly that takes three players to miss and allows three runs to score.
The White Sox are now 31-109, 39.5 games out of ... fourth place. In 1916, the Philadelphia Athletics posted a record of 36-117, a .235 winning percentage. The most losses (in the modern era) in a season came from the 1962 New York Mets, who went 40-120 in their horrendous year.
It will take some extra work (or extra opposite of work) for the White Sox to eclipse both of these marks in one swoop. However, they continue to prove that anything is possible. We are witnessing history, ladies and gentlemen.