Latest Orioles call-up has Baltimore fans concerned about far more than Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles fans were on cloud nine when the top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday, received his first MLB call-up. Unfortunately, the good vibes vanished rather quickly when Holliday recorded two hits in his 34 at-bats and struck out 18 times in his 36 trips to the plate. He was sent back down to AAA Norfolk where his play has been better, but still needs improvement.
Orioles fans got a real glimpse of where Holliday stood on the organizational depth chart when Baltimore chose to promote Connor Norby, another prospect who can play second base, to the majors earlier this week. In his second game, Norby did something Holliday couldn't in 10 games. Hit a home run.
The Orioles had another one of their prospects join the team in Toronto, but it wasn't Holliday. In fact, it wasn't even a position player. It was pitcher Cade Povich, who is currently on the taxi squad. Povich is with the team for one reason only, and it's a reason that has Orioles fans concerned.
Orioles have reason to be concerned with latest call-up
Povich getting a promotion to the majors is well-deserved. He's pitched well for AAA Norfolk this season, posting a 3.18 ERA in 11 starts and 56.2 innings of work. Season-ending injuries to Tyler Wells and John Means along with a separate injury to Dean Kremer gave the impression that Povich would get a promotion at some point, and here he is. Orioles just wish it were under different circumstances.
There's a chance that Povich will slot in to start Thursday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, but that's if the Orioles choose to give Kyle Bradish an extra day of rest. Rest is always important in a long 162-game season, but with Bradish, a pitcher who missed the beginning of the season with a right UCL sprain, there's reason for some concern.
Fortunately, according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, the O's don't seem to be concerned with Bradish's health.
If all that happens is Bradish gets an extra day or two of rest, that's all fine and well. The Orioles need him most in October when they'll be playing for a World Series title. However, Orioles fans will have reason to be concerned until Bradish takes the mound, whether it's on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.