Orioles-Cardinals restart time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 1-1 game on Tuesday night when weather decided to crash the party.
A rain delay struck at 8:10 p.m. CT, just before Kyle Bradish could pitch to Nolan Arenado to start the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Cardinals did not provide an indication of when the game could get going again, so we're tracking the updates.
Orioles-Cardinals rain delay updates: No restart time indicated
10:00 p.m. CT: There was no opportunity for the Cardinals and Orioles to get back to it. At 10:00 p.m., the game was officially suspended.
Since the game was halted in the bottom of the sixth, the two teams will play at least three more innings on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
Wednesday's original game was scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. It will now begin 30 minutes after the first game wraps up.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game will receive a voucher for a future home game. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can show up early to catch the conclusion of 1-1 tie.
8:15 p.m. CT: Thunderstorms rolling in forced the tarp out onto the field. With any luck it'll be a short break but you never know with Mother Nature. It could be quick or it could end up being a few hours before the game can resume.
This is one both teams will be eager to see out.
Lance Lynn of the Cardinals and Kyle Bradish of the Orioles were both excellent. Lynn allowed just two hits with one run coming via an error. He struck out five. Bradish gave up four hits and struck out six while allowing just one run himself.