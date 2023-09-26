Orioles get brutally vague update on major bullpen piece
The Baltimore Orioles' manager doesn't sound optimistic about Félix Bautista's possible postseason after he partially tore his UCL. While they undoubtedly need him for the upcoming postseason run, his long-term health takes precedence.
The Baltimore Orioles have already clinched a postseason spot, but they are currently up two and a half games with the division still on the line, boasting a record of 97-59 with six games left.
While the Orioles have already secured a postseason spot, that doesn’t matter much because the ultimate goal is to win a World Series, not just the division. However, there has been a major concern for the Orioles, and that's the absence of their closer, Félix Bautista, who is still recovering from an elbow problem and has been placed on the injured list.
Bautista has been the best closer in 2023 with 33 saves and an ERA of 1.48, but he has been dealing with a partial UCL tear, which is common for a pitcher like him who throws over 100 miles per hour.
Félix Bautista Postseason could be endangered
Manager of the Orioles, Brandon Hyde, recently went on Sirius XM’s Power Alley and said, “He’s feeling good. He's going to throw today, we're just monitoring it right now. I know we're running out of time a little bit. That's the only update I can give. We'll see how he is tomorrow, if he throws well today.” He added, “We'll continue to progress it. But he hasn't thrown enough, he's had about a month off. We only have 6 games left...depending on how he feels, there is an injury in there, we want to be smart,” according to reporter Dani Wexelman.
This news doesn’t sound good for Bautista. Without him, it would be harder for the Orioles to make a deep postseason run. Many are speculating that Bautista could miss the rest of the season and postseason, and will need Tommy John surgery this offseason. No one knows for sure yet, and it seems the O's are desperate for him to come back to the team.
Félix Bautista’s fastball averages at 99.5 MPH, but when you throw that fast, it’s often a double-edged sword because eventually, you will need major surgery as it causes your elbow to deteriorate. This has been observed in many prospects and players coming up through college, the farm system, and ultimately MLB.
In recent history, the number of Tommy John surgeries has skyrocketed to levels never seen before, mainly due to the increase in average pitching velocity.