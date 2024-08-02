Orioles finally call up top prospect after Jordan Westburg injury
The Baltimore Orioles are just absolutely loaded with talent, specifically in the infield. Heading their infield is the young superstar shortstop, Gunnar Henderson. Beside him, at the hot corner, is All-Star Jordan Westburg. Jorge Mateo and Ryan Mountcastle play on the right side of the infield when healthy.
But the depth doesn't stop there. Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo are all top prospects in the game of baseball and they play infield. Holliday was recently elevated to play second base in Baltimore and Basallo is still a year or two away from his big-league debut. Mayo has dominated Triple-A pitching for a while now and just like Holliday, he's going to get his shot in the big leagues due to an unfortunate injury to Westburg.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Orioles call top prospect Coby Mayo up to the big leagues following Jordan Westburg injury
Jackson Holliday received his nod back in the big leagues following the Orioles startinf second baseman, Jorge Mateo, getting injured and then Baltimore opted to trade the fill-in, Connor Norby, to the Miami Marlins. That left Holliday with a clear shot in Baltimore, one in which he absolutely deserves.
Mayo is following right in Holliday's footsteps, but this time it's due to an unfortunate broken bone in the Orioles' All-Star third baseman, Jordan Westburg's hand.
Following the injury and Westburg landing on the injured list, the Orioles have officially called up their third ranked prospect, corner infielder Coby Mayo.
Mayo, 22, is slashing .308/.384/.619 in 81 minor league games this year. He has 25 doubles and 23 home runs in about half a season of games while hitting over .300 with an OBP near .400. It feels like a typo to write this, but I can promise you, it's not.
He looks to be an even more legit bat than Holliday or even what Gunnar Henderson was before he cracked the big leagues. Now, it would be unfair to try to say that a player that hasn't played in the big leagues could produce like Henderson has, but that's just the caliber of hitter that this young infielder is. Baltimore could end up with a real problem, albeit a good problem to have, if Mayo produces and Westburg returns from injury this season.
Either way, the youth movement is finally here in Baltimore. It began a few seasons ago with Adley Rutschman. Henderson, Westburg and others followed. Now this year, we're seeing Holliday, Mayo, Kjerstad and more make their debuts and it's a beautiful sight for Orioles fans.