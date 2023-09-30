Orioles get brutal bullpen news ahead of postseason
The Baltimore Orioles' bullpen has just received devastating news that they will lose their closer, Félix Bautista, who will be undergoing Tommy John Surgery. It was also reported that he will miss the 2023 postseason and is likely to miss all of the 2024 season, according to beat reporter Nathan Ruiz.
The Orioles also decided to extend Bautista on a two-year deal, covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which would take one of his arbitration years, according to Nathan Ruiz.
Bautista last pitched on Aug. 25th and has since been on the Injured list, dealing with a partially torn UCL. Bautista is a known high-velocity pitcher, with his fastball averaging 99.5 MPH, so the news of a torn UCL wasn't too surprising.
A few weeks ago, Brandon Hyde, the Manager of the Orioles, went on Sirius XM's Power Alley and said, “He's feeling good. He's going to throw today; we're just monitoring it right now. I know we're running out of time a little bit. That's the only update I can give. We'll see how he is tomorrow, if he throws well today.” He added, “We'll continue to progress it. But he hasn't thrown enough; he's had about a month off. We only have 6 games left...depending on how he feels, there is an injury in there, we want to be smart,” according to reporter Dani Wexelman.
Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said, “We’re going to miss the hell out of the guy.” This recent news shows why they were being vague about his potential to pitch this upcoming postseason.
In recent history, the number of Tommy John surgeries given to players has skyrocketed due to pitching at high velocities. It’s not a matter of if a player will get Tommy John, it’s a matter of when. The Orioles now hold a record of 100-60 and have clinched the division. Bautista has been the best closer in 2023, and to lose him is devastating to the team's playoff hopes.