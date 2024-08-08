Jackson Holliday wipes away memory of disastrous debut with historic home run barrage
By Scott Rogust
The major league debut for Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holiiday didn't go off as many had planned. After putting up ridiculous numbers in spring training, there was unreal hype surrounding Holliday. But after going 2-for-34 in the majors, Holliday was sent back down.
Despite his name coming up in trade rumors, the Orioles had no intentions of moving on. In fact, they called him up after the July 30 trade deadline, and he has thus far lved up to the hype. And on Wednesday, over a week since getting promoted, Holliday made history.
During Baltimore's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Holliday crushed a two-run homer deep to right field to give them a 4-3 lead. And when we say crushed, we mean crushed!
In the process of helping his team take a lead Baltimore would not relinquish, Holliday made history -- he became the youngest player in American League history to hit a home run in three consecutive games.
Jackson Holliday youngest player in AL history to hit a home run in three consecutive games
At 20 years, 247 days, Holliday became the youngest player to hit a home run in three consecutive games. Holliday is also the 16th player to accomplish this feat before their 21st birthday, joining the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
During spring training earlier this year, there was buzz surrounding Holliday. The 2022 first-overall pick recorded a .311 batting average, a .954 OPS, two home runs, six RBI, six runs, and 14 hits in 45 at-bats. Despite this, the Orioles didn't promote him to the major league roster.
As mentioned earlier, Holliday's first call-up didn't go as planned, as he went 2-for-34 with two walks and 18 strikeouts.
During this second opportunity in the bigs, Holliday has gone 9-for-24 with four home runs, seven runs, 10 RBI, seven strikeouts, and two walks.
With this latest opportunity, Holliday is showing that his first call-up was an anomaly, and that he can make an impact at the big league level. In case you needed evidence, look at the players who he joined in the history books with this feat.