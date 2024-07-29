Did the Orioles just bench Craig Kimbrel? Brandon Hyde won't go that far
By Lior Lampert
Entering the top of the ninth inning with an 8-5 lead against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles had a save opportunity. But instead of turning to usual closer Craig Kimbrel, the team deployed reliever Yennier Cano.
Kimbrel's been among the finishers in the MLB throughout his 15-year career, though he's struggled with consistency in 2024. While he's tied for fourth in the majors in saves (23), his six blown opportunities rank second. Perhaps there is no better way to encapsulate the up-and-down nature of the 36-year-old this season.
Does the decision to roll with Cano over Kimbrel versus the Padres foreshadow Baltimore taking drastic measures regarding the latter? Are the Orioles going to shock everyone and relegate Kimbrel to earlier innings?
Despite the unexpected blunders from Kimbrel, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde downplayed matters after defeating San Diego 8-6.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde pumps brakes on club benching Craig Kimbrel
Per Luke Jones of BaltimorePositive.com, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wanted to give Kimbrel a "breather" after his most recent meltdown on Friday. After the nine-time All-Star squandered the club's chances of beating the Padres on Friday, the skipper gave the veteran time to recalibrate.
Nonetheless, the timing of Hyde's choice to rest Kimbrel is intriguing. With the July 30 trade deadline on the horizon, could the Orioles bring in bullpen help? Alternatively, would they be willing to acquire someone who'd supplant the right-hander as the closer in Baltimore?
With a club option for 2025, the Orioles can wean off the Kimbrel experiment seamlessly. But based on Hyde'scomments, replacing the hurler doesn't seem to be a priority right now.
Across 38 innings pitched this season, Kimbrel is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.105 WHIP and 56 strikeouts. His overall efforts have been solid, so it's far for Hyde and the O's not to jump ship yet.