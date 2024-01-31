Orioles new ownership group includes a Hall of Fame franchise legend
Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr. is now a part owner of his former MLB team.
By Mark Powell
The Angelos family, long a stain on the great Baltimore Orioles franchise, is finally out, having sold the team to private equity billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. The O's were sold for over $1.725 billion, giving Peter Angelos' family exactly what they wanted all along -- more money.
Angelos hands over one of the most competitive teams in the American League, and one of the youngest. Rather than viewing this looming perennial contender as an opportunity to make a significant markup in the coming years, Angelos preferred to cash in, taking quite the profit with him.
The Orioles reside in what could be a large baseball market, but rarely spent like it. Even a year removed from winning the AL East, the O's have done little to upgrade their starting rotation, which is clearly their biggest weakness heading into the 2024 season. Ownership is to blame for that, and it's obvious now that they had motivation to not over-invest in their on-field product.
Cal Ripken Jr. is part of Orioles new ownership group
Fear not, Orioles fans. the Angelos family is no more. While little is known about the new majority owners of the Baltimore baseball club -- and what their philosophy will be towards payroll -- Orioles fans will at the very least have one of their own influencing decisions at the very top. Cal Ripken Jr. is part of this ownership group.
Ripken's role, or stake in the Orioles brand, is unclear at this time. Considering his status as arguably the greatest Oriole ever -- though Frank Robinson and others have an argument -- Ripken is an asset ownership can use to get their message across to fans eager for that first impression.
It's a new era of Orioles baseball, and there are important choices to come. The Baltimore farm system is stacked -- will ownership finally spend for a winner?