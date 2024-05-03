Orioles-Reds new start time: Rain delay updates from Great American Ball Park
Rain delays are a reality of playing MLB games in open air stadiums. No one would trade the ability to take in the rays on a sunny day but the tradeoff is a day or two of fiddling thumbs while waiting for the clouds to part.
Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds fans were stuck doing that on Friday as weather delayed the start of their weekend series it the Great American Ball Park.
When will the first pitch finally arrive? We're keeping track of all the updates.
Orioles-Reds rain delay updates: No start time set
UPDATE: A start time has finally arrived. First pitch is now scheduled for 8:50 p.m. ET.
ORIGINAL: The Reds officially declared a delay at 5:30 p.m. ET about 40 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin. As of 7:10 p.m. ET, an hour after the scheduled start time, no new start time had been officially declared.
So fans, players, staff, media and everyone watching at home simply has to wait.
The Reds will have Hunter Greene on the mound in a pitching battle against Baltimore's Cole Irvin.
Greene has an ERA of 3.63 so far this year with a record of 1-2 in six starts. He's coming off his best start of the season, throwing seven scoreless innings with six strike outs and just one hit allowed against the Rangers.
Irvin has an ERA of 3.49 with a 2-1 record in five starts for the Orioles. He hasn't given up an earned run in his last two starts going 6.2 and 7.0 innings while allowing no more than four hits in either game.
Baltimore sits atop the AL East having won six of their last 10 games. The Reds are in third place in the NL Central with a 4-6 record in their last 10 outings.
This article will be updated as the Reds provide more information about the rain delay.