Orioles rival is furious with latest MLB Pipeline rankings thanks to Jackson Holliday
By Lior Lampert
A mere 38.2 miles separate the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals' respective ballparks, but only one spot in the rankings divides their top prospects.
On Monday, Sam Dykstra of the MLB Pipeline released a freshly updated version of the top 100 farm system players in baseball. Little did the reporter know he'd set Nationals fans ablaze by listing Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday No. 1 -- ahead of Washington left fielder James Wood.
Nationals fans are furious James Wood sits behind Orioles' Jackson Holliday in latest MLB Pipeline rankings
As you can see, folks in the D.C. area aren't particularly thrilled to see Wood behind Holliday.
Wood, 21, is a 6-foot-7 outfielder with a unique blend of power and speed for someone that size. He has been on an absolute tear in Triple-A Rochester in 2024. His .353/.463/.595 slash line with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 10 steals across 231 plate appearances.
Washington promoted Wood before Monday's contest against the New York Mets to make his highly-anticipated big league debut. He went 1-for-5, drilling a single on his first career at-bat. Meanwhile, Holliday struggled immensely in his brief stint when he got called up to Baltimore's active roster.
Holliday batted a measly .059/.111/.059 with zero homers and one RBI, striking out in 18 of his 36 plate appearances. Albeit a small sample size, it is far from encouraging, especially when comparing the 20-year-old to Wood in the ranks.
The Orioles and Nationals are two major league franchises in proximity, so there is naturally a budding rivalry. Both clubs are competing in and for the same regional market, which has even led to the two butting heads legally over television rights.
Business disputes aside, the on-field feud between the Orioles and Nationals may not be as heated. Washington manager Dave Martinez voiced this sentiment in May, suggesting no bad blood on the diamond.
Nevertheless, natives of Baltimore and the nation's capital take the connection to their nearby foe personally. The debate of Wood versus Holliday will remain a popular conversational topic among the Orioles and Nationals fan bases for the foreseeable future.