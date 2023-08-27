Can't bee too careful: Orioles-Rockies game delayed by a swarm of bees
We should 100 percent blame the toothless Colorado Rockies for ruining a magnificent Baltimore Orioles game at Camden Yards with the most dangerous swarm of bees you will ever come across.
By John Buhler
Not the bees!
This is not a Nic Cage movie, but an interleague baseball game featuring the best the AL has to offer vs. the garbage juice of the NL. So what in tarnation is attracted to succulent garbage juice like the Colorado Rockies? Bees! That's what's up! As for the Baltimore Orioles, they are too good to have their infield dirt forcibly removed and replaced with Old Bay seasoning to our liking in this September.
This exactly what it looked like when Chris Farley and David Spade ran out of Richard's busted-up coupe approaching the climax of Tommy Boy. Bees are vicious and absolutely terrifying. Bee warned!
What if I told you the worst team in baseball needed to relive the ending of The Wicker Man with Nic Cage to be allowed to have the right at the first pick in the next upcoming MLB Amateur Draft?! Good.
Back in '94, there were Angels in the Outfield. Now in '23, we have bees in the outfield. It is as if we took a kids' Disney movie and added a Saw twist in the weeks leading up to Halloween. Oh, it is PSL season out there in coffee world, alright. You know who hates pumpkins? Bees! I have a cure to your Baltimorean problems that doesn't involve Omar Little. You'll attract ants, but the bees will leave you.
For the O's this year, bee all that you can bee. While the O on your bird's hat stands for the number of championships you have won since I've been alive, the B in Baltimore stands for Bee! This is how you get to the Fall Classic and lose to the Atlanta Braves, people! If you can wrangle the Killer B's like the Team of the 90s did whenever they played Houston, you can do anything, except win the whole thing.
Truth be told, people are allergic to bees and we haven't seen this kind of an outfield catastrophe involving Baltimore since Jeffrey Maier transformed himself into a New York Yankees legend. There is no return from 86, or 96, in this case. But let's bee real. The Orioles are the A-listers in the Junior Circuit this season, wanting to match the A atop the cap associated with the National League leaders.
Believe it or not, it's just bees! To bee or not to bee, that is the question for the Orioles these days.