Fool me twice: Orioles open to making the same mistake that led to 2023 trade deadline disappointment
By Curt Bishop
The Baltimore Orioles remain one of the American League's top teams. But they have plenty of needs to address at the trade deadline. Their biggest needs are with their starting rotation. Despite being led by Corbin Burnes, they are down three men, with John Means, Kyle Bradish, and Tyler Wells all out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
They could potentially look to reunite with Jack Flaherty. They picked him up in a deal last summer with the St. Louis Cardinals minutes before the deadline, and according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo, they are open to bringing him back.
However, the mistake they made last year was not adding any controllable starters to their mix, and while Flaherty would give them a significant boost for this year, he would once again be nothing more than a rental.
Orioles interest in Jack Flaherty won't tackle biggest need
Flaherty struggled in Baltimore last season. In 34.2 innings, he posted an ERA of 6.75. But this season, he has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts with the Detroit Tigers. He owns a record of 8-5 and an ERA of 2.95.
One major issue with the Orioles is that if Burnes walks in free agency, they currently have only two starters that can be considered certainties for their 2025 rotation. Those starters are Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer. Means will be a free agent along with Burnes.
Granted, as Rosenthal and Woo explain, acquiring controllable starting pitching isn't easy. A trade for Tarik Skubal appears unlikely as the Tigers' asking price will be astronomical. Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet will also come with a steep asking price.
In that case, Flaherty may be their best option, even if he is a rental. He might be the best rental starter available, but he'll come at a high price as well. It will certainly be interesting to see how Baltimore approaches the deadline with so few sellers and starting pitching options at a premium.
The market for pitching is rather thin this year, and it won't be easy for them to get what they need.