Orioles could snipe Red Sox, Yankees on rumored trade target
By Austin Owens
It is that time of year again when division rivals are not only competing on the baseball field but on the trading block as well. As rumors swirl, starting pitching seems to be a need that almost every ball club has and is shopping for this time of year.
With a very hectic division race happening in the AL East and a slew of teams in contention for the last AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles, Yankees and Red Sox are all in playoff contention at the trade deadline. There is no way any of these teams will make a deal with each other in this scenario, in fact, quite the opposite may be taking place. It appears there is one trade target that all teams are interested in.
Everyone wants Jameson Tallion
The Red Sox, Orioles and Yankees are all looking for ways to improve their starting rotation. Since the Wild Card race in both leagues is so tight, there aren't as many teams selling as we are used to this trade season. However, the Chicago Cubs are.
The Cubs are in last place in their division and are 5.5 out from the last NL Wild Card spot but there are still five teams ahead of them in that race. As a result, they are putting starting pitcher Jameson Tallion on the table.
Tallion is 7-5 this season with a 2.96 ERA across 100.1 innings pitched. He has spent time with both the Yankees and the Red Sox so a reunion to either of these rivals would make sense.
The Cubs will be shopping for a young, talented catcher to bring to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. Boston may have just the prospect they are looking for — Kyle Teel.
Teel is 22 years old and is hitting over .300 with 9 homers and 51 RBIs in AA. While Teel could be an intriguing piece for the Cubs, the Baltimore Orioles could very well swoop in and surprise everyone.
The Orioles have an AA catching prospect of their own named Samuel Basallo who is only 19 years old. He has shown tremendous power in the minors by hitting .271 this season (.292 for his career thus far) with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 306 at-bats.
In addition to Basallo, the Orioles also have a surplus of young talent at the big league level and in AAA. If the Orioles really want Tallion, it seems that they may be able to offer a better package than the Red Sox or Yankees.