Orioles probables give weekend series vs. Phillies a World Series feel
The World Series is one of the most exciting events in all of sports. There have been incredible memories made, improbable championships won and legends cemented in history forever.
While we're still four months away from the actual World Series taking place, baseball fans can tune in to this weekend's series between the 45-23 Baltimore Orioles and the 46-21 Philadelphia Phillies. These two records are the third- and second-best records in the game, respectably.
Not only will we get this matchup between these two great teams, but the pitching matchups might be the best part of the whole series.
Phillies-Orioles pitching matchups give off a serious World Series feel
The weekend kicks off with a Friday night game between the Phillies' 10-1 Ranger Suarez and the Orioles 2-0 Kyle Bradish. Suarez currently holds a 1.81 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP through 79.2 innings. He's been spectacular for the Phillies, ranking first in the MLB in WHIP, ERA and wins. Bradish has only made seven starts this year, but he's been great every time he's taken the mound, besides one outing. He holds a career-best 2.62 ERA through 34.1 innings for Baltimore.
It'll certainly be a great beginning to the series, featuring a pitching matchup that we may see in the World Series here in a few months. But the real show is set to take place on Sunday, where the two probable starters are Cy Young favorites.
Sunday is set to feature a pitching matchup between the Phillies ace and current NL CY Young favorite Zack Wheeler opposed by the Orioles ace and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
This very well could be the exact game 1 of the World Series pitching matchup. Both of these pitchers have been absolutely incredible this season and this matchup on Sunday could end up being one of the better pitching duels of the entire season.
Wheeler currently ranks top ten in the league in wins, ERA, WHIP and strikeouts. He's made 14 starts this year and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of those starts. He has the potential to shut down any lineup in the league on any given day.
Burnes holds a 2.08 ERA and a flat 1.00 WHIP through 86.2 innings this year. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a game, across all 14 of his starts. It's almost a guarantee that Burnes will limit the opposing lineup, keeping every game of his competitive.
This series just gives off a potential World Series matchup. It should be a good series, likely filled with great pitching.