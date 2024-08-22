Orlando Arcia refusing to admit to reigniting Bryce Harper feud is pathetic
The Philadelphia Phillies eked out a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, which evens the series ahead of Thursday's tiebreaker. It was a critical win for the Phils, who have been on a downslide since the All-Star break. Any chance to cushion their lead in the division is invaluable.
The storylines coming out of the game are not about the Phillies, however, nor are they even particularly about baseball. Instead, we are talking about the antics of Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, who hammered a two-run home run and promptly gave Bryce Harper a stare-down.
This harkens back to the 2023 playoffs, of course, when Harper stared down Arcia (twice) in Game 3 after the Braves shortstop made some ill-advised celebratory comments in the locker room on the heels of Game 2. Arcia famously exclaimed 'atta boy, Harper' while celebrating a base-running blunder from the two-time MVP. The Phillies megastar channeled his frustration into a couple dingers and a series victory.
That is what makes Arcia's decision to stare down Harper on Wednesday night all the more confounding. It has been a bad look from the start. Harper won that exchange in resounding fashion. A random two-run shot in the middle of August (in a game you lost, while you're batting .226 for the season) does not qualify as an opportunity for revenge.
At worst, Arcia looks petty. At best, he looks utterly tone deaf. Arcia just did not read this situation very well. He comes away from this exchange (again) looking rather foolish.
To make matters worse, Arcia didn't confess to his actions after the game. He tried, rather unconvincingly, to act as though he didn't stare down Harper at all. His response when reporters asked about his thought process was short, sweet, and willfully evasive.
"I was just enjoying my home run."
Dude, it's on camera. You were quite literally caught in 4K.
Orlando Arcia refuses to admit silly stare-down of Bryce Harper in Braves loss
Philly fans are having plenty of fun at Arcia's expense.
After how the playoffs ended for Atlanta, you would think that Arcia learned his lesson. The best MLB trash-talkers have an acute awareness of context and situation. If this was a walk-off bomb in Game 7, great, Arcia would become instantly iconic in Braves history. In a random regular season game, one that isn't even out of reach for the opponent, it falls flat. Not a single person, even in the Braves fandom, was on board with Arcia's choice here.
This is also more free bulletin-board material for the Phillies. Arcia's comments a year ago led Harper to go nuclear in Game 3. Well, Harper has been in a major slump of late. Perhaps the latest Arcia misstep is enough to wake Harper's bat from its stupor. Just know that if Harper smashes a home run in Thursday's tiebreaker and returns the favor, it will be received in a totally different light. That is because Harper knows how and when to bring out the showman.
Arcia should've at least doubled down and leaned into the rivalry persona. To realize it didn't work and pretend like it never happened is just... lame.