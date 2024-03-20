Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
To kick off the second weekend of action in the NWSL, Angel City FC head east to take on Seb Hines' Orlando Pride.
The NWSL on a Friday night for the first time in 2024. Few things in the world are better than that.
Becki Tweed's Angel City FC meet Orlando Pride in O-Town for the Florida outfit's first fixture on home soil of this youthful campaign. The two clubs split the season series in 2023 with the Southern California outfit taking the match in the Sunshine State thanks to a Katie Johnson stoppage-time winner. Despite creating much more going forward, Tweed's team fell to Orlando last October at BMO Stadium which snapped its 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions. It was Adriana's genius that kept the Pride's playoff hopes very much alive at the time.
Seb Hines' crew will be coming off the back of a draw in Kentucky in which it came from two goals down to even the score line despite losing defender Kylie Strom to a red card in the 62'. An incredibly creative finish by Summer Yates, the ex-University of Washington standout erased Racing Louisville's one-goal lead with just four minutes prior to the 90' mark. Kerry Abello slid in as the left-sided center back, something we may see again in the home opener with Strom out suspended. Carrie Lawrence, a center-back by nature was in the match-day squad against Racing but hasn't played in an NWSL match since October 2022.
While Orlando is seeking to build off that momentum from a second-half equalizer, Tweed and ACFC aim to be much more clinical in the final third than in week one. Despite 12 corner kicks and 19 total shots, the L.A. side could not break down Bay FC's well-organized defense in front of its home fans. Lysianne Proulx made eight saves in her debut for the Northern California club while rookie Savy King, Kayla Sharples, and Emily Menges combined for 20 successful clearances.
"We were creating chances and we were threatening, so obviously we want to continue with that," stated arguably ACFC's best player on the night Meggie Dougherty Howard. "We need to improve on putting some of those opportunities away."
17-year-old Kennedy Fuller was a bright spot for Tweed's team, seamlessly moving into the midfield, tying Scottish international Claire Emslie with a game-high three key passes. She'll likely retain her spot in the starting XI while Tweed could turn to Messiah Bright who is returning to Florida for the first time since getting dealt as the club's starting nine. Gisele Thompson had an energetic debut as a winger off the bench, so don't be shocked if she sees more time on Friday.
How to watch Orlando Pride vs. Angel City in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Inter & Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Orlando Pride 1-2 Angel City FC