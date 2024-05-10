Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
In the final match of this three-game homestand in the Sunshine State, Seb Hines' Orlando Pride look to make it six straight wins against a talented, yet out-of-form Bay FC on Saturday evening. It'll be the Southern California team's fifth outing broadcast on ION in its inaugural campaign while the Pride will debut on the Scripps' Sports network.
Albertin Montoya's team head across the country following two contests at PayPal Park in which the club fell short by one goal margins to two outfits in the current top-five of the NWSL table.
Overall, Bay has lost six of its last seven, conceding a woeful 19 goals in the process. Finding the back of the net has not yet been the issue for the San Jose club, it's been a porous defense. If it wasn't for Katelyn Rowland last week, Bay would have reached that 20-goal allowed mark in just eight games. A little over 31.5 percent of those 19 goals conceded this season have been in the first 13 minutes of the game. The Pride, on the other hand, is one of four clubs that have allowed fewer than eight goals.
Sure, offensively, this is an entertaining side to watch. They don't just say 'defense wins championships' for nothing though. In that meeting with the Red Stars, that first goal it allowed pretty much summed it all up as a non-linear offside trap allowed Penelope Hocking to score a simple goal from one ball over the top.
When you talk about Bay, you often think of the top-class international stars it possesses. While that's true, one of its picks via the expansion draft has arguably been its best player. Tess Boade, ex-North Carolina Courage forward has been at the center of nearly everything positive the club has been doing in attack from the high-press to build-up play. Not only does she rank first on the team in shot-creating actions, and non-penalty expected goals, but Boade also leads Bay in total tackles won per FBref.
Orlando edged the other expansion side by a goal In Utah thanks to a brilliant second-half goal by Marta in mid-April. That was the last fixture the Pride had without the presence of Zambian international Barbra Banda in the frontline of its 4-4-2. Banda, who has six goal involvements in just 292 minutes of football so far will match up against her national team teammate Racheal Kundananji for the first time since the two came to the NWSL for a historic combined $1.602 million in transfer fees during the offseason.
The Pride's new No. 22 has been a livewire on and off the ball, completely changing games with world-class speed and creativity in the final third. You knew Orlando needed a spark in that beginning portion of the season. Banda has been that and more. This just isn't the player Bay wants to see with its defense making mistakes like we saw last week. That combination with Ally Watt continues to be an incredible one-two punch, especially in transitional moments.
Orlando will be without Angelina, the Brazilian midfielder who underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on her right knee per the club's announcement yesterday. Her status is said to be week-to-week. Former top-10 draft pick, Ally Lemos filled in quite well in central midfield last week, completing all but just four of her passes.
Predicted lineups for Pride vs. Bay
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Rafaelle, Emily Madril, Kylie Strom (C), Kerry Abello
Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat, Summer Yates, Ally Lemos, Haley McCutcheon
Forwards: Ally Watt, Barbra Banda
Bay FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Katelyn Rowland
Defenders: Savy King, Kayla Sharples, Caprice Dydasco, Emily Menges (C)
Midfielders: Dorian Bailey, Joelle Anderson, Deyna Castellanos
Forwards: Racheal Kundananji, Tess Boade, Scarlett Camberos
How to watch Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, May 11
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Orlando Pride 4-2 Bay FC