Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
How about a meeting between the two most in-form NWSL outfits to set your Friday night into motion? Can you think of a better way? Cause, I haven't. Talk about a blockbuster matchup ahead of the international hiatus. NWSL+ is the place to be on Friday night, especially when the clock strikes seven on the East Coast. Just make sure you have those screens ready. You're going to need more than one to take in the enthralling action on the eve of Saturday.
Down in Central Florida, Seb Hines' first-place Orlando Pride will host a confident Portland Thorns, a side that has not left a single point on the board away from the confines of Providence Park since April 13. In 18 all-time meetings, the outfit from the Pacific Northwest has absolutely dominated, scoring 41 goals en route to 13 total triumphs. In the most recent clash though, Orlando got the best of Portland, prevailing 3-1 by way of three unanswered goals including two from the Brazilian playmaker Adriana in June 2023 down south.
The Pride sit at the pinnacle of the table on 24 points, two more than second place KC Current. With a win, the Thorns would move within two points of Orlando. You're probably going to want to hold on to your seat during these 90 minutes. Portland is riding a six-game win streak while Hines' crew tied an NWSL record for most consecutive victories against Seattle with seven last week. Laura Harvey's Reign was the last club to accomplish that feat back in 2014 when it began the season with 21 points from seven games.
Both Orlando and Portland were winless through their first three games. Now, look at these two. Looking like quite the threats come playoff time.
You turn your television on in sports for a lot of things these days. For Paul a Skenes outing on the bump. Can't miss that. To witness the rise of a motivated Anthony Edwards. He is can't-miss cinema for sure. If Barbra Banda doesn't make it on that list, you're doing something wrong. Since the Zambian was introduced into the NWSL, the forward has been nothing short of spectacular. Six games. Eight goal involvements. She'll be tested though going up against an experienced Thorns backline led by Becky Sauerbrunn, a veteran defender who has seen it all at the pro level.
Orlando has been just as solid defensively as well during this run of form. The club is tied with NC Courage for the most clean sheets in the NWSL with four. A large reason for that has been the growth of Emily Sams, not only in the backline but also going forward. The Florida State product scored her first career NWSL goal last time out, an utter cracker of a goal with the left boot to open the scoring at Lumen Field.
Some say, including me that she deserves recognition for a national team call-up. Not saying it should happen given the pool, but she should be in the conversation. Only Racing Louisville's Taylor Flint has more tackles in the defensive third of the pitch than the Pride defender this year.
Sams wasn't the only one to open their account in the league last weekend. Portland's new Portuguese forward Ana Dias converted her first chance for Rob Gale's side down in the Lone Star State in the club's relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Houston. Even though she didn't score in her most recent appearance, Sophia Smith is making a case for snatching that MVP back, an honor she lost to Kerolin last season. Smith has contributed to 11 of the 17 total goals throughout this remarkable winning stretch.
The ex-SC Freiburg defender Marie Müller has also made quite the imprint early on in her Portland tenure. The 23-year-old is tied with Flint for the highest interceptions per 90 total in 2024 while trailing just two players for the league lead in tackles won.
Predicted starting XIs for Pride vs. Thorns
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Kylie Strom (C), Kerry Abello, Emily Sams, Rafaelle
Midfielders: Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos, Adriana, Summer Yates
Forwards: Ally Watt, Barbra Banda
Portland Thorns (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Shelby Hogan
Defenders: Nicole Payne, Marie Müller, Becky Sauerbrunn (C), Kelli Hubly
Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita
Forwards: Sophia Smith, Janine Beckie, Christine Sinclair
How to watch Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Orlando Pride 2-2 Portland Thorns