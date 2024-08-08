An overdue Lakers-Nets trade to finally improve LeBron James’ supporting cast
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Lakers re-signed LeBron James this summer but did very little else to improve a roster that was largely overmatched in the Western Conference last season. They drafted Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, hired JJ Redick as head coach but otherwise added no one of note.
The offseason rumor mill has slowed to a crawl but Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily recently dropped a few nuggets about D'Angelo Russell that open the door to some potential trades that could make the Lakers' offseason, “Toronto and Brooklyn are more open to acquiring the nine-year veteran, but more for his expiring contract than for what he’d do on the court.”
Irwin also mentioned Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney (Nets), and Bruce Brown (Raptors) as potential targets for the Lakers.
The Lakers could use another 3-and-D wing with Taurean Prince departing and trading out Russell leaves a hole at point guard that probably can't be reliably filled by veteran Gabe Vincent or second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Given that, an ideal scenario would be a three-team deal that lands the Lakers both Johnson and Brown.
A Lakers trade to land Cam Johnson and Bruce Brown
This may be a stretch for both the Nets and Raptors but they're both getting future first-rounders for their veterans, which is not a guarantee in other possible trades for them. In addition, the Nets also get some financial flexibility with Russell's expiring and the Raptors got a few more young guards and Hachimura, who might be able to be flipped for another first-rounder, in exchange for giving up Olynyk. (As a side note, Christian Wood also goes to the Raptors here for salary-matching purposes).
The Lakers have to give up both of their tradable future first-round picks as well as Rui Hachimura and two young players with upside in Hood-Schifino and Max Christie. (The deal also can't be completed until Oct. 4, three months after Christie signed his new contract this summer). Their depth is taking a hit, turning six players into three. But it's not clear how much Hood-Schifino or Christie actually would have played this season and the three veterans they are acquiring are enormous upgrades. They also open some roster spots to add another veteran guard or two to surround a second unit that would now be built around Knecht, Olynyk, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Brown is a terrific point guard defender, something the Lakers were really missing last season, and he can hit 3s, attack off the dribble and work off the ball. Johnson is a slightly better defender than Hachimura and a more accomplished spacer and off-movement shooter with just as much offensive versatility.
Finally, Olynyk would be a huge addition to the second-unit as a frontcourt variable, someone who can play both the 4 and the 5, post up against smaller defenders, move the ball as a connector and spot-up to stretch the defense and hit 3s. This is definitely a win-now gamble for the Lakers but, at his point in the offseason, there may not be another scenario that improves their roster more than this one.