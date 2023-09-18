Overreaction Monday: 3 Justin Fields blockbuster trade packages the Bears can cash in on
If the Bears are ready to give up on Justin Fields, they should at least explore some trade options for the young quarterback while he still holds value.
Justin Fields trade option for the Bears: New York Jets
The Jets are the one team out there with real incentive to be on the trade market hunting for a quarterback. They went all-in on Aaron Rodgers and got burned by an untimely injury. Now they're left with Zach Wilson, a quarterback they very clearly gave up on after last season.
Robert Saleh can say NY is Wilson's team all he wants. No one believes him.
Meanwhile, the Bears aren't feeling great about their 2021 first-round pick. How about a swap?
A straight swap doesn't exactly work because A. Fields has been a better quarterback than Wilson so far and B. Wilson will cost more to employ in 2024. So New York needs to throw in a Day 3 draft pick or more to sweeten the pot.
Why does this work for either team? A fresh start could be just what each of these quarterbacks needs.
Wilson could get his feet under him in Chicago and prove he deserves another chance. Or he could fail and the Bears would be that much closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with Caleb Williams waiting.
As for the Jets, they need to at least give Rodgers the chance to return in the playoffs. Reuniting Fields with Garrett Wilson in New York could do the trick.
It's rare you see NFL teams outright swap players without one of them being particularly desirable and the other one being a makeweight. So we're not banking on this happening. But what about teams that legitimately have to consider making a change at QB?