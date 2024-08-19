Overreaction Monday: Brock Purdy further proves he’s a system player for 49ers, nothing more
By Lior Lampert
Roughly a month ago, ESPN's Bill Barnwell projected San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could earn $65 million annually in his next contract. That's an otherworldly commitment for a franchise, for any player, let alone the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Purdy has quickly shed the label of being the last pick of his class. This past season, he posted one of the most efficient campaigns in recent NFL memory. Moreover, his efforts have translated into success for the Niners. San Fran has made it to the NFC Championship Game in consecutive years since with him under center, including a trip to Super Bowl LVIII. Still, doubters out there believe the 24-year-old is a product of his environment.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is widely considered the best play-caller in football. Moreover, Purdy has an incredible stable of dynamic pass-catchers, featuring All-Pros Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Furthermore, he has the best running back in the league at his disposal, who's also a legitimate receiving threat. And we haven't even mentioned the brick wall he has protecting his blindside in presumed Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams.
On Sunday, Purdy made his 2024 preseason debut against the New Orleans Saints, and none of his superstar offensive teammates took the field with him. It was a rough day at the office, prompting his naysayers to take a victory lap, albeit a small sample size.
Purdy logged 11 snaps in the first quarter versus the Saints. He completed two of his six passes for a measly 11 scoreless yards, taking a sack. While it was only an exhibition, it's a discouraging performance, especially from someone forecasted to earn a massive payday when he becomes extension-eligible in 2025.
With his star-studded supporting cast not suiting up, it's understandable Purdy struggled. However, the extent to which he floundered without them is troubling and noteworthy.
In his first season as a full-time starter, Purdy led all signal-callers in true passer rating, total quarterback rating and adjusted yards per pass attempt. Some of his stats from 2023 are up there among the all-time ranks. Yet, cynics still question whether the Pro Bowler is anything more than a game manager who benefits from his situation.