Overreaction Monday: Mike Tomlin has more important problems to address than QB
Ever since Ben Roethlisberger injured his elbow in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a problem at quarterback. That's been their biggest concern year in and year out.
That was the case in 2023 when Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky split time at QB for the Mike Tomlin-led Steelers. That was also expected to be the case in 2024, when the Steelers took in two misfit starting quarterbacks that were looking to turn their careers around in the Steel City.
Neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson had great 2023's. But Pittsburgh took both guys in, tremendously upgrading their QB room. As time went on, Wilson earned the starting job with Fields as his backup. After an injury to Wilson, Fields was thrust into the starter role. He proceeded to then go 3-0 in his first three games, likely stealing the job from Wilson.
The biggest problem for the Steelers, thanks to Justin Fields, isn't the quarterback anymore. It's the offensive line. Specifically looking at the one week starting right tackle, Troy Fautanu.
Steelers first round pick Troy Fautanu lands on IR with knee surgery
Fautanu was highly regarded coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, landing with the Steelers in round one. Following a preseason injury, he didn't get the chance to earn a starting spot for Pittsburgh.
After he was able to get healthy, he earned a starting spot in Week 2, before suffering a knee injury in practice leading up to Week 3. The severity of the injury wasn't known until after Week 3's game with the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Fautanu in a post to Twitter/X late Sunday night.
"Steelers impressive rookie RT Troy Fautanu, who was placed on IR this week, suffered what is essentially a dislocated kneecap and will have surgery to repair the ligament damage."
Rapoport confirmed that Fautanu was done for the regular season, though he could make a return in the playoffs. The odds aren't in his favor to play again this season though.
That leaves the Steelers' offensive line down their center, a guard and a tackle all before the midseason mark.
Broderick Jones has struggled a bit at right tackle for the Steelers this season. Dan Moore Jr. has looked awesome at left tackle, specifically in pass protection, but he has also struggled in years prior. Mike Tomlin has two capable tackles, but they don't have the best track record of consistent play.
Arthur Smith's offense runs through the offensive line. Zach Frazier has stepped up big time in his role as the starting center after Nate Herbig went down. Isaac Seumalo will provide a huge boost when he returns. The issue could be at tackle following Fautanu's injury.