Overreaction Monday: Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut was a flop and that’s okay
When Tom Brady retired from the game of football, it felt like the game was now left with a goat-sized hole that could never be filled again. Then Brady unretired, reached 100,000 passing yards and retired for good, leaving an even bigger goat-sized hole in the sport of football.
It didn't take long into Brady's retirement for him to announce that he was heading straight into the world of broadcasting, looking to bring his expertise to the mic now that he's officially moved on from his playing days.
Brady's first attempt at broadcasting was announced as the 4:25 p.m. ET Week 1 game between Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, and honestly, there were a good bit of fans that were more interested in Brady's commentary than the game itself.
Tom Brady's broadcasting debut was meh, and that's okay
Richard Deitsch of The Athletic recently looked deeper into the first attempt at broadcasting in Brady's career, giving a bit of a deeper dive that what the average listener would get.
"On Sunday, Brady came off as someone attempting to learn the craft in real-time. That’s not a criticism. It’s just reality. He first spoke on-air at 4:23 p.m. ET with the usual scene-setter stuff and was very deliberate over the first quarter. Everything felt a little slow, with he and Burkhardt clearly still finding a conversation rhythm," Deitsch wrote. "Brady got more comfortable as the broadcast continued, and I’d expect that to be the pattern as the season continues. If you desperately want me to grade him, I’d give him two-and-a-quarter goats out of four. Fox will take that for his first regular-season game."
Brady seemed a bit out of touch with the speed of broadcasting at the beginning. For the first time in the last 30 years, it looked as if Tomy Brady was just a human like the rest of us. He was finally doing something that he wasn't the best in the world at.
As the game went on, it seemed as though Brady was getting comfortable. He began breaking down defenses better for the audience, identifying blitz's and talking the fans through what the quarterback was seeing.
There may not be a man on the planet that can identify defenses and make reads as well as Tom Brady does. To have him in the booth is going to be spectacular, as long as he's able to adjust and learn with the game of broadcasting just as he did with the game of football.
Personally, I look forward to the growth of Tom Brady as a commentator this season.