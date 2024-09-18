Ozzie Albies looking awesome in rehab appearance is just salt in the Braves' wounds
The Atlanta Braves' season has been defined by injuries. After another early exit in the 2023 playoffs, there was a certain level of expectation for this team. Alex Anthopoulos put together a productive offseason, acquiring Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, not to mention a former World Series champ and fan favorite, Adam Duvall.
On the surface, the Braves were built to uphold their juggernaut status in the National League. Unfortunately, the baseball gods had different plans. Aside from Marcell Ozuna, just about every core Atlanta player has been injured, slumping, or both. Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., probably Atlanta'a two best players in a vacuum, were both lost a few games into the season. Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Michael Harris, and most recently Ozzie Albies all missed several weeks of action.
Albies is on the verge of his MLB return after a wrist fracture put him on the IL in late July. The 27-year-old made his first rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run in six innings at second base.
Albies is expected to make another rehab start and could join the Braves as soon as Friday, which is a massive boost to Atlanta's lineup. The only issue? Time is running out on the Braves.
Ozzie Albies is on track to return, but he may be too late to save the Braves season
There are 11 games left on the Braves' schedule and Atlanta now sits two games behind the New York Mets for the third and final Wild Card slot. Beyond injuries, blown opportunities have been a major storyline for the Braves of late. There is no better example than Tuesday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Atlanta was up 5-1 on wayward Cincinnati at one point, but Jesse Chavez, Pierce Johnson, and Atlanta's injury-ravaged bullpen fumbled away the lead. The Reds won 6-5, dropping Atlanta further behind the red-hot Mets. Atlanta and New York are trending in opposite directions, with the Mets gaining steam at the perfect time. The Braves just feel defeated — like the toll of this season has become too much to overcome.
It's not over until it's over — 11 games is plenty of time to crack a two-game deficit — but it will require a combination of Braves excellence and Mets ineptitude to change the course of things. New York controls its own destiny. After years of comfortably sitting atop the division, Atlanta finds itself on the outside looking in, punching up in a desperate attempt to crack the playoffs and, quite possibly, force another series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Albies' imminent return should help the Braves, but it's not uncommon for injuries to lead to rust. Albies won't have much time to ramp up before the season is over. Whit Merrifield has been the primary stand-in at second base in Albies' absence. His performance has improved tenfold since the Phillies waived him, but the difference in impact between Whit and Ozzie is... substantial.
Here's to hoping that Albies can get up to speed quickly and make this postseason race interesting. The Braves deserve a lucky break for once.