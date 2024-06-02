Ozzie Guillen blasts analytics 'nerds' in unhinged rant on White Sox pregame show
By John Buhler
Ozzie Guillen doesn't need any analytics to let him know that the Chicago White Sox absolutely suck. The former shortstop and manager of the South Siders has just about had it with Chicago's current skipper Pedro Grifol. He said something to the tune of "oh, we have to go back to the tape and use analytics to our advantage to fix this." Well, the White Sox got clobbered by the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the wake of a 12-5 road defeat to Milwaukee, Guillen went on a rant for the ages during the White Sox's pregame show on NBC Sports Chicago. He said, "Those data/analytic guys, they're a bunch of nerds with computers telling people what to do and say. Those guys never played the game. ... Put down the computer, go downstairs and be a coach." This old man energy is sustaining me right now.
At some point, newfangled numbers aren't going to do diddly poo to help you win more ballgames. Better players will do that, as do better coaches who have better situational awareness and a better feel for the game. Guillen was the manager of the 2005 White Sox who won the World Series. In the two decades since, you can argue that the White Sox are among the very worst teams in baseball.
Sit back, relax and crack open a cold one in the driveway. Yes, you will need internet to watch this clip.
Since numbers do very little for me in the game of baseball, I totally agree with Guillen in this matter.
Ozzie Guillen wants to shove all analytics nerds into their rightful lockers
Not to disparage Guillen, but how many ballplayers truly gave a rat's ass about education growing up? For many, this great game was a way out of poverty. For others, it was an opportunity to make a living and provide for their family playing a children's game. While I do agree that analytics can help in the long run in a game like baseball, they do not make up for the horrendous product we see in Chicago.
My favorite thing about Guillen's rant is that he said something to the tune of "I don't want to watch the game I just played in and got my ass kicked. I saw the whole game in real time, and I don't want to relive it." For those hiding behind a computer screen, many of whom have never dealt with public failure quite like this before. Baseball is a skill game defined on emotions, not by math equations.
So instead of telling me about a guy's launch angle, BABIP or other things that didn't even exist back in 2000, have some dude in the dugout who loves ball to tell the shortstop to move one pace to the left or to the right of where he is situated before the next pitch is thrown, and there you go. Problem solved, right? Well, not really. This is because the White Sox are in dire need of some new ownership.
By keeping it so unbelievably old school, Guillen is changing the game. Honestly, I kind of dig it, man.