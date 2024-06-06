Ozzie Guillen is devastated after another deflating White Sox loss to the Cubs
By Curt Bishop
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the woeful Chicago White Sox. On Wednesday night, they lost yet another tough game to their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs. The South Siders lost in walk-off fashion.
With the loss, the South Siders fell to 15-47 on the season. They still own the worst record in all of baseball and have no realistic hope of coming out of this dreadful stretch.
Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, who led the team to a World Series title in 2005, now serves as a pregame and postgame analyst. After the game, he didn't hold back when he spoke his mind and summed up what it's like to be a White Sox fan.
"People have to understand, we're not just pregame, postgame analysts. Unfortunately, I'm a White Sox fan. I am," Guillen said. "It's a funny thing. I'm getting paid to get hurt. Some people pay to get hurt."
Ozzie Guillen sums up White Sox fandom
White Sox fans have it hard these days. It's been a while since they enjoyed a 93-69 season in 2021 and captured a division title. After two straight postseason appearances, they've gone downhill ever since.
Last season was nothing short of a disaster for the South Siders, and this year, things are only getting worse. Guillen is simply preaching to the choir here.
Having managed the White Sox for so many years, Guillen lives and dies with every White Sox moment. He certainly understands exactly what White Sox fans are going through at the moment.
As he alluded to, the fanbase is hurting, and people are essentially paying to get hurt, while Guillen is being paid to do so. Being a White Sox fan is certainly not easy at the moment.
Prior to this season, Chicago traded away Dylan Cease, essentially waving the white flag on 2024. While a tough season was expected anyway, things were only going to get worse with their best pitcher gone.
Guillen was clearly frustrated after yet another devastating White Sox loss and feeling the pain the fanbase is going through watching this team find different ways to lose each night.
Chicago won just 61 games in 2023, and it's safe to assume that they'll finish with an even worse record in 2024. It's also safe to assume that this will not be nearly the last postgame rant from the ever-passionate Guillen this season.