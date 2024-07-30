Ozzie Guillen obliterates White Sox's trade deadline stance after 15th straight loss
By John Buhler
There are sad bags of crap, and then there is whatever is festering over in the flaming dumpster fire that is the 2024 Chicago White Sox. They are a disastrous 27-82 on the season after falling to the division rival Kansas City Royals once again. The White Sox are riding an MLB-worst 15-game losing streak. Every other team in baseball has won at least 38 games. Every other AL team has won 44...
Although I may refer to my beloved Atlanta Braves as a sad bag of crap, especially a lot this year, because they have oftentimes earned the right to be called that, I cannot even imagine being a White Sox fan this year. You are either the most loyal person alive or you hate yourself with every fiber of your own being. Now, imagine getting paid to actually have to cover this team. That sounds awful!
Well, I think all of the losing has finally started to get to their former skipper Ozzie Guillen. The outspoken TV analyst for NBC Sports Chicago is never afraid to go after the former team he managed and starred for at shortstop. He is absolutely floored that players on the 2024 White Sox are out there acting like they are going to be traded. Like, who would even want to deal for you, bruh?
Every so often, Guillen's complaints and ramblings from the desk will penetrate the masses like this.
"For some reason, some players out there think they're gonna get traded. A couple of guys making comments. Who'd want you? For real."
Just look at Gordon Beckham's poor face and ask yourself if he would rather be covering the Braves.
And we thought whatever Tony La Russa was trying to do as a manager was so incredibly toxic...
Ozzie Guillen correctly identifies Chicago White Sox as a bunch of losers
In my professional writing career, I have only covered one team that truly sucked as hard as the 2024 White Sox. That would be that god awful monstrosity that was the 2015 Braves. That season did a number on me. It felt as though Fredi Gonzalez was doing everything in his power to make me actively hate baseball. For a few years there, he sure did. Thankfully, the Braves finally got good again in 2018.
What really bothers me about the state of the White Sox is they are listlessly going through the motions during the dog days of summer. It isn't even August yet. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs on the North Side of town continue to be dysfunctional as hell, too. Chicagoans cannot wait for football season to arrive to see Caleb Williams try to be this sports town's latest and most greatest savior.
Maybe it is because I am not following on with this team every day, but I remember when this team used to be good. I used to idolize White Sox who played for Guillen such as Mark Buehrle, Paul Konerko and the iconic Frank Thomas. They were good, and they knew it. Not since that unforgettable 2005 season have the White Sox truly fielded a team that was even worth a damn.
At some point, we may need someone to do a hostile takeover of the franchise from Jerry Reinsdorf.