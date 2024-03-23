Pac-12 record in 2024 NCAA Tournament (Updated after First Round)
The Pac-12 is going out with a bang in the NCAA Tournament.
The Pac-12 is essentially done after this season. A couple teams will remain, but it won't ever be the same. We can call it the last dance. The end of an era. Either way, it all means the same thing. We are watching the last vestiges of Pac-12 basketball.
Four Pac-12 teams made the NCAA Tournament — No. 2 seed Arizona, No. 7 seed Washington State, No. 10 seed Colorado, and No. 11 seed Oregon, the conference champs. All four teams won in the first round. So, while expectations were rather tame given the circumstances, it's time to start taking the Pac-12 seriously.
Pac-12 record in March Madness
After First Round: 5-0
The Pac-12 is undefeated through the first round. It has been a resounding final statement from members of the conference. So far, at least. It's still early. For all we know, the entire conference will get wiped out in the Round of 32. Only Arizona will be favored in its next matchup.
But, the Pac-12 is very much here to play. All four teams are either A) very good or B) very hot.
Oregon was a bid thief after winning the conference tournament, but the Ducks carried their momentum into a victory over No. 6 seed South Carolina. The Gamecocks were labeled as overachievers by some, but Oregon poured it on especially thick, winning 87-73. Jermaine Cousinard was electric, scoring 40 points on 14-of-22 shots. As good a performance as we'll see in this tournament. N'Faly Dante was also a force to be reckoned with, scoring 23 points on a hyper-efficient nine shots — including 15 trips to the free-throw line.
Arizona took care of No. 15 seed Long Beach State, 85-65. There's not much more to say about it — the Wildcats are waiting for their first real test. Their next matchup, with No. 7 Dayton, could provide just that.
Washington State won a thriller over No. seed 10 Drake, overcoming an impressive effort from Atin Wright and Tucker DeVries. Isaac Jones (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Jaylen Wells (17 points, nine rebounds) led the way for Wazzu, applying constant pressure at the rim and dominating Drake on the physicality front.
The real stunner, however, was No. seed 10 Colorado toppling No. 7 seed Florida. The final score was 102-100 in favor of the Buffs, who won courtesy of a Kawhi Leonard-style, multi-bounce game-winner from KJ Simpson. The lack of defense from Colorado is a concern — Florida's Walter Clayton poured in 33 points, getting wherever he wanted on the floor — but on offense, the Buffs can hang with any group. Led by a trio of legitimate NBA prospects in Simpson, Tristan da Silva, and Cody Williams, the Buffs are capable of going far. Their next opponent is a potentially vulnerable No. 2 seed in Marquette.
Colorado also won in the First Four to join the final 64-team field, toppling Boise State 60-53 behind a masterful all-around performance from da Silva.
