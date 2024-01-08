Pac-12 record in College Football Playoff games (semifinals and finals)
Before we pour one out for the Pac-12, the Washington Huskies still have one more game to play.
By John Buhler
With the Pac-12 on its deathbed and in hospice care, we care a lot about the conference that once declared it didn't care any more. You may be burnt out on all things college football, but let's hit the streets tonight before we have to grow up and go back to our day jobs. The end of the Pac-12 absolutely sucks, but we have to understand why this is the case. Bad leadership will sink anyone.
From Larry Scott to George Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 met its demise in the latest wave of conference realignment. Four of its schools are going to the Big Ten, including national finalist Washington. Another four are going to the Big 12, a league we all thought was dead this time three years ago. Two more are going to the ACC because that's logical. And then there are the West Coast Step Brothers...
As No. 2 Washington looks to upset No. 1 Michigan in the last national championship derived from the final four-team College Football Playoff, let's take a look back at the not-so-rich history the Pac-12 has had in championship settings over the last decade. The last Pac-10 or 12 team that won a national championship on the gridiron would have to be Pete Carroll's 2004 USC Trojans. Fantastic.
Without further ado, here are all the Pac-12 teams who have ever made the playoff and their results.
Pac-12 College Football Playoff history: Teams, results, appearances
The only two Pac-12 teams to send teams to the playoff were the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies. Oregon sent a team to the playoff in the inaugural one in 2014. Washington joined the party in 2016. It took seven years for the Pac-12 to get its third team in, but Washington made us proud.
- Oregon Ducks: 1-1 (Win: 2014 Rose Bowl. Loss: 2014 National Championship)
- Washington Huskies: 1-1 (Win: 2023 Sugar Bowl. Loss: 2016 Peach Bowl)
Of the 29 playoff games that have already taken place, a Pac-12 team has taken part in just four of them. It will be five once the 30th one on Monday night reaches completion. Where things stand now, Oregon and Washington are 1-1 in their two playoff games, bringing the Pac-12's combined total to 2-2. Oregon and Washington have won a national semifinal, but Washington has only lost one before.
Oregon beat Florida State in the 2014 Rose Bowl to reach the national championship. The Ducks would fall to the Ohio State Buckeyes a week later. Washington defeated Texas in the 2023 Sugar Bowl. We await the results of the national championship game on Monday night vs. Michigan. Both times a Pac-12 team won a national semifinal, they did so as the No. 2 seed. Let that sink in a minute.
In the 2016 Peach Bowl, Washington was the No. 4 seed who got destroyed by Alabama. Two of the three teams the Pac-12 ever sent to the playoff made it to the national championship. With the conference as we know it dissolving after this season, no Pac-12 team ever played in a Cotton Bowl, a Fiesta Bowl, or an Orange Bowl when those three New Year's Six games were ever part of the playoff.
A win on Monday night for Washington would give the Pac-12 a respectable 3-2 playoff record.