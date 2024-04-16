Fansided

Pacers 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)

All-Star floor general Tyrese Haliburton has given the Indiana Pacers faithful a new lease on life as he continues his ascension to superstardom, guiding the franchise to their first playoff appearance since 2020.

By Lior Lampert

Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers / Andy Lyons/GettyImages
After being one of the more surprising success stories of the 2023-24 NBA season and earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are now in a position to potentially pull off an upset against the Milwaukee Bucks, especially when factoring in the health of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Alarm bells in Milwaukee have officially been sounded ahead of Game 1 versus the Pacers, with Antetokounmpo's status in jeopardy for the Bucks due to the left calf strain he suffered on Apr. 9 against the Boston Celtics. But regardless of his availability, Indiana had their number during the regular season, taking four of their five head-to-head matchups.

After leading the NBA in assists per game (10.9) and guiding the Pacers to their most successful campaign since 2018-19 (47-35), Haliburton is experiencing his first taste of postseason action. Now, he will need to prove Indiana is here to stay.

Pacers 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel

Here is a closer look at the Pacers' playoff schedule as of this writing on Tuesday, Apr. 16:

  • Game 1: at Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Apr. 21, TBD, TBD

The NBA has yet to reveal the time and network of Game 1 between the Bucks and Pacers, primarily because the Play-In Tournament will not officially conclude until Friday, Apr. 19, and the results will influence how the league plans the opening weekend of the playoffs.

However, the Bucks have secured home-court advantage over the Pacers in the first round after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the East. So, Game 1 will be at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and the contest will be on Sunday, Apr. 21, at a time to be determined.   

Haliburton shined this year, especially against the Bucks. He averaged 27 points, 11 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks with .532/.375/.909 shooting splits across five meetings with Milwaukee.

