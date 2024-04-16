Pacers 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
All-Star floor general Tyrese Haliburton has given the Indiana Pacers faithful a new lease on life as he continues his ascension to superstardom, guiding the franchise to their first playoff appearance since 2020.
By Lior Lampert
After being one of the more surprising success stories of the 2023-24 NBA season and earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are now in a position to potentially pull off an upset against the Milwaukee Bucks, especially when factoring in the health of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Alarm bells in Milwaukee have officially been sounded ahead of Game 1 versus the Pacers, with Antetokounmpo's status in jeopardy for the Bucks due to the left calf strain he suffered on Apr. 9 against the Boston Celtics. But regardless of his availability, Indiana had their number during the regular season, taking four of their five head-to-head matchups.
After leading the NBA in assists per game (10.9) and guiding the Pacers to their most successful campaign since 2018-19 (47-35), Haliburton is experiencing his first taste of postseason action. Now, he will need to prove Indiana is here to stay.
Pacers 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
Here is a closer look at the Pacers' playoff schedule as of this writing on Tuesday, Apr. 16:
- Game 1: at Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Apr. 21, TBD, TBD
The NBA has yet to reveal the time and network of Game 1 between the Bucks and Pacers, primarily because the Play-In Tournament will not officially conclude until Friday, Apr. 19, and the results will influence how the league plans the opening weekend of the playoffs.
However, the Bucks have secured home-court advantage over the Pacers in the first round after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the East. So, Game 1 will be at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and the contest will be on Sunday, Apr. 21, at a time to be determined.
Haliburton shined this year, especially against the Bucks. He averaged 27 points, 11 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks with .532/.375/.909 shooting splits across five meetings with Milwaukee.