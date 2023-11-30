Pacers call on G League force to fill frontcourt void after Jalen Smith injury
Oscar Tshiebwe will have his hands full in NBA debut, but if his rebounding can translate, may have staying power.
By Josh Wilson
To start his NBA career, Oscar Tshiebwe will have to help contain Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. No biggie, right?
With backup center Jalen Smith unavailable due to a knee bruise, the Pacers are looking to former Kentucky big man Tshiebwe, giving him an opportunity to show if he can replicate his tour de force in the G League at the top professional level.
Tshiebwe will fill in as the third big, likely to receive between 10 and 15 minutes per night, depending on scheme and performance.
His first two games will both be against the Heat, where the Pacers are playing on Thursday and Saturday. Miami for a few consecutive days isn't too bad for a first NBA road trip. On the other end is Bam Adebayo, who Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson, and Thiebwe will all have to help contain. Tshiebwe is more likely to match up against third-string center Thomas Bryant, however.
Tshiebwe was signed to a two-way contract by Indianapolis where he splits time between the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Pacers. His time with Indianapolis is limited to 50 games.
Oscar Tshiebwe G League stats
Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 19.2 points, 18.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 59.2 percent shooting this year. He's generated a positive net rating of 18.9.
Tshiebwe leads the league in rebounds and has been stellar at extending possessions by corralling 6.8 offensive boards per game.
That skill could be his path to regular minutes in the NBA and with the Pacers, as Indy ranks 29th in rebounds per game.