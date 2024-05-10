Pacers HC Rick Carlisle fined by NBA for outlandish comments about small market teams
By Lior Lampert
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday for "public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials" after ripping apart the refs for not giving his team an "equal shot" in their second-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks, per an official statement from the league.
Carlisle publicly called out the Association for deliberately favoring big-market teams like the Knicks following Indiana's Game 2 loss in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday that gave New York a 2-0 series lead.
In response to Carlisle's blunt remarks and the Pacers sending a list of complaints of what they believe to be 78 missed calls between Games 1 and 2 combined versus the Knicks, the league returned the favor by sending the future Hall of Fame coach a hefty bill.
While the refs have been sloppy and not done the Pacers (or the Knicks) any favors through two games, the zebras are not the main or only reason why Indy is facing a 2-0 deficit. Integral players within the locker room like All-Star floor general Tyrese Haliburton and veteran point guard TJ McConnell have vocalized that since Carlisle spoke out.
Anyone who has followed the Knicks franchise throughout the past half-century knows that the NBA has done the opposite of pulling any strings for them because they reside in a big market, which New York wing Josh Hart attested to on Friday morning when asked by reporters if he has ever felt like he was in a disadvantageous position when he played for small-market teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers compared to his stints in the Big Apple and with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"The Knicks haven't won a championship in 51 years, so obviously that doesn't hold much weight," Hart said. "It's idiotic. At the end of the day, it's who is playing the best. I've never seen a ref shoot a free throw, make a three, or miss a rotation," he added.
Regardless, all eyes will be on crew chief James Capers and his officiating team heading into Game 3 on Friday night when the series shifts to Indiana after Carlise's recent outburst.