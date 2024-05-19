Pacers kept receipts after no one at ESPN gave them a chance against Knicks
From now on, change ESPN to the New York Knicks Sympathy Channel and the Biased Against Small Markets Network. The Indiana Pacers made sure of it.
Prior to the series against the Knicks, the Pacers were given ZERO, yes ZERO, chance by the analysts at the network to beat New York even with the Knicks injuries.
If that was not embarrassing enough, how about during the game with the constant bemoaning and misery and sympathy excuses thrown in New York's direction by Doris Burke and Mike Breen. Want more? Look no further than Stephen A. Smith and his pregame antics during the series.
New York went up 2-0 in the first two games and Mr. Smith went wild. Lose the next two and it's 2-2. After going up 3-2, Smith went wild with excitement and even taunted the Pacers. Fast forward to Game 7, a blowout loss in which Smith was caught on camera pregame acting as if HE was playing the game, and nothing but SILENCE.
Don't forget the halftime show with Bob Myers being asked a question about the Pacers and then immediately diverting to the Knicks. How about Michael Wilbon saying the Knicks could beat the Celtics because you could not trust Boston? The Knicks hadn't even won the series yet. It was blatant disrespect 24-7 for the Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers got the last laugh against the New York Knicks
This was good for the NBA. Yes, New York being relevant in basketball is a big boost for ratings and money. It doesn't help when the fans are downright delusional, chanting "We Want Boston" after going up 2-0 in the series when the series wasn't even over. As the Power Rangers like to say, "Justice is served."
But the Pacers can't be satisfied just yet. They have a date with the Celtics and Boston has been hailed as the best team in the NBA this year. They have much more to lose. The Pacers? No one expects them to be there, so they can play loose. They already beat Milwaukee and then they downed the Knicks. The Celtics are supposedly too good, right? Nothing to fear.
All in all, Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates kept receipts. The Pacers showed during the in-season tournament that they would be a force to be reckoned with. Now, they get the best team in the East for the right to go to the NBA Finals. They made ESPN look bad, and now, all eyes turn to Stephen A and his reaction. We're probably guessing it will be an epic rant, hopefully Molly Qerim does not interrupt it.