Pacers lock down Pascal Siakam with shocking discount: Contract details, grade
By Lior Lampert
The Indiana Pacers have ensured that star wing Pascal Siakam remains with the team for the foreseeable future with a lucrative long-term contract extension.
After acquiring Siakam from the Toronto Raptors ahead of this year's trade deadline, the Pacers saw enough to justify giving him a massive payday. And understandably so, considering Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a decade following his arrival.
Is re-signing Siakam the right move for Indy? Is the price right? Could he have gotten more money on the open market? Let's assess how the two sides fared in negotiations with each other.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Siakam "intends to sign" a four-year, $189.5 million max deal to return to Indiana.
Notably, as Wojnarowski points out, Siakam cannot put pen to paper until the NBA's free agency moratorium period concludes on July 6. Nonetheless, he and the Pacers agreed to terms, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Despite being at Siakam's mercy, the Pacers did a solid job of retaining him at a reasonable price. Indiana sent out versatile veteran Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to acquire him. So, the 30-year-old had all the leverage in discussions. Regardless, he will make roughly $47.3 million annually, which should age well with time as the league's salary cap continues rising.
Upon arriving in Indiana, Siakam fit like a glove alongside franchise floor general Tyrese Haliburton and stretch-five Myles Turner. His ability to thrive in pick-and-roll and mid-range situations opened up space on the perimeter for his teammates to operate. Moreover, his pedigree as a two-time All-NBA selection and former champion was a much-needed addition to a young Pacers squad lacking experience.
Haliburton is the face of the Pacers, but Siakam was the heartbeat during their playoff run. The latter was instrumental in Indiana's postseason success, simultaneously making history. His efforts translated to becoming the first player to begin the playoffs with consecutive 35-point, 10-rebound contests since Wilt Chamberlain accomplished the feat in 1967.
Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 41 regular-season contests with the Pacers. He shot 54.9 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three, scoring at an efficient clip.
For a small-market organization that isn't necessarily a marquee destination for free agents like the Pacers, landing Siakam and re-signing him is a massive win. Additionally, the pact is for four years instead of five -- which also works in Indy's favor.
Overall, both sides made out well here. Now, Siakam, Haliburton and the Pacers can look to build on the stellar campaign they enjoyed this past season for years to come.