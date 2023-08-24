Pacers projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The Indiana Pacers rebuilt last season and played better than expected. They made some big improvements this offseason and their rotation is looking dangerous.
Indiana Pacers starting power forward; Obi Toppin
The Pacers traded a second pick for Obi Toppin, which was an absolute steal. It is up for debate who should start between him and Jarace Walker but the Pacers will be making a huge mistake if they don't start Obi Toppin.
Obi Toppin came into the NBA in a weird situation because at first glance it looked like he was going to receive hefty minutes until Julius Randle broke out. Last season, Toppin averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assist on 45/34/81 shooting splits in 15.7 minutes per game.
Not having the opportunity to play hurt Toppin massively. He only started 15 games in his first three seasons and in those 15 games he averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assist on 60/44/84 shooting splits.
Toppin went from just a role player to an All-Star caliber player when he started. Since he is a player who loves to jump and run in the open court, he and Tyrese Haliburton can have a really special connection. Not to mention his shot has gotten better every year and he could become a real outside threat.
If Toppin is able to play as well as a starter as he has in the past, the Pacers will be competing for a playoff spot and not a play-in spot.
Primary backup power forward: Jarace Walker
Jarace Walker was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft out of Houston whom the Pacers traded down for. In his freshman season at Houston, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 steal and 1.3 blocks on 47/35/66 shooting splits.
Walker is a very unique player — standing at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, he is an extremely versatile player. He has the ability to create his own shot, slash to the basket and finish with a soft touch, and is a good defender.
That being said, he should come off the bench to start the season for the Pacers. Toppin has proven what he can do on a professional stage that will lean the coaches to start. Walker won't complain either because he didn't start the last game of the season so a senior could start on senior night. It won't be all too bad for Walker because he can learn from Toppin.
Walker's talent alone helps improve the Pacers but as he starts out he should focus on playing well on the defensive side of the ball. He'll receive big time minutes and improve the Pacers defensive struggles.
Others who could receive minutes: Jordan Nwora and Jalen Smith
Jalen Smith averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1 assist and 0.9 blocks on 48/28/76 shooting splits on 18.8 minutes per game. Smith's role has been reduced due to the Pacers getting Toppin and Walker and if need be he can play the center. He is a pretty good defender so if someone gets hurt he'll be ready to play.