Packers: 3 long-term Joe Barry replacements Matt LaFleur needs to consider
It's time for the Green Bay Packers to find a new defensive coordinator.
Jim Leonhard
Former NFL safety Jim Leonhard was a pretty good player for the New York Jets for a couple of seasons before a torn patellar tendon derailed his career and led to him bouncing around different teams before retiring as a Cleveland Brown in 2014. Now, Leonhard appears to be building a more impressive career as a defensive coach, judging by the work he did for the Wisconsin Badgers for a few seasons. Now, he is still in the collegiate ranks, albeit as a senior football analyst for Illinois.
Just 41 years old, Leonhard would be an exciting, fresh defensive coordinator hire for a Green Bay Packers team that seems desperate for new ideas in its organization. Leonhard has drawn acclaim for his work so far and is seen as a high-risk, high-reward hire. No risk, no fun, and the Packers might as well take a gamble because it's hard to see any reasonable hire being much worse than Barry.
Leonhard shouldn't be too difficult to get. He is under contract, but the Packers could arrange something with Illinois to bring him to Green Bay. The allure of Lambeau is definitely strong, and it is hard to imagine him passing up on this opportunity. Surely, the Packers rate him highly and are familiar with his work within the state of Wisconsin. At the very least, the Packers need to make a serious play for Leonhard in 2024 if they cannot swing an immediate deal to replace Barry.