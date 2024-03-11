Packers add to secondary in big way by signing former Giants DB
The Green Bay Packers added a major boost to their secondary in the form of former New York Giants DB Xavier McKinney
Day one of NFL Free Agency has been a busy day for the Green Bay Packers. After signing Josh Jacobs for the offense, Green Bay addressed their defense.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the team was signing former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal. The move allows McKinney to replace the recently departed Darnell Savage at the free safety spot.
It has certainly been quite the turn of events up north. Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, and DeVondre Campbell, along with Darnell Savage, are all gone from the team. Instead, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney join the fold, hoping to add the young core of the Green Bay roster as it looks to build off the success it had towards the end of last season.
Green Bay Packers sign safety Xavier McKinney to address glaring hole in secondary
While the price tag may seem high, investing in promising young talents is a key aspect of long-term success in the NFL. McKinney has showcased tremendous potential and versatility, making him a valuable asset for the Packers' defense. By securing his services for the long term, the team ensures continuity and development within their defensive scheme.
Moreover, the Packers' decision to commit to McKinney is a testament to their player development. While McKinney may not be considered an elite player at this stage of his career, his growth potential and work ethic make him a prime candidate for improvement. Green Bay's coaching staff likely sees the opportunity to mold McKinney into a more impactful player, and the long-term deal demonstrates their confidence in his ability to evolve into a key contributor to the team.
Normally, safeties don't earn these types of deals unless they happen to be transcendent or elite players. Having said that, it's a passing league. Having a strong secondary can neutralize a passing game, along with many other components.
The Packers' investment in McKinney's potential and the youth he brings to the secondary aligns with the team's broader vision for success in the seasons to come.