Packers admit defeat on recent failed draft pick
The Green Bay Packers are likely going to move on from cornerback Eric Stokes next offseason.
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers have been infusing youth into a roster that was beginning to grow old and weary. Players such as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and wide receiver Randall Cobb are all long gone.
For years, general manager Brian Gutekunst was harshly criticized for his roster management. The criticism turned into overwhelming praise after first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love led the Packers to a playoff berth in 2023. Gutekunst is hoping to keep the praise coming after another large draft class.
Green Bay made a whopping 11 selections during the 2024 NFL Draft, making it the third consecutive draft in which the Packers drafted more than 10 players. Four of the 11 players in Green Bay’s 2024 rookie class were defensive backs.
Packers decline fifth-year option for Eric Stokes
Green Bay decided to not pick up cornerback Eric Stokes’ fifth-year option, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The decision doesn’t come as a surprise after Green Bay piled up defensive backs throughout the offseason.
Stokes’ fifth-year option would have earned him a fully guaranteed salary of $12.4 million in 2025, but the Packers were evidently not comfortable with that commitment after Stokes has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons.
When the Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the hope was that he’d develop into a long-term starter that could line up opposite All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Stokes had a promising rookie season. He played 935 defensive snaps (92 percent) over 16 games and finished with one interception, a team-high 14 pass breakups, and 55 tackles.
Since then, Stoles has only appeared in 12 games. In 2022, he suffered season-ending injuries in a Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. He did not return until Week 7 of the 2023 season, but he suffered a hamstring injury after four special teams snaps. He played in just two games the rest of the season before aggravating the hamstring injury again.
All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has been one of the best players on the team, and surrounding him with complimentary playmakers was clearly a priority for Green Bay. In addition to drafting four defensive backs, the Packers signed free agent Xavier McKinney to a monster deal this offseason.
Outside of Alexander and McKinney, Green Bay doesn’t have many proven commodities in the secondary, and the only cornerback they drafted was Penn State’s Kalen King in the seventh round. It’s possible that one of the versatile safeties they drafted could convert to cornerback. If not, Stokes will battle King and Carrington Valentine for a starting spot in his last season to earn a potential contract extension.