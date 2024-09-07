Packers avoid worst-case scenario with Jordan Love injury update
The Green Bay Packers saw their season flash before their eyes last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. As they trailed the Eagles with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Love was taken down by Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter. As Love went down, he was twisted around, landing on the ground screaming in pain.
Love remained on the turf for multiple minutes, rolling around and holding his leg as the Packers athletic training staff tended to him. When the replay made its rounds on the internet, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice that Love's knee appears to pop as he goes down.
The speculation on the severity of the injury began quickly after. The rumors have ranged from anything between an ankle sprain to an ACL tear.
Luckily, the very first reports a few hours ago indicated that there was no ankle injury and that his ACL was fully intact.
Jordan Love's initial testing reveals MCL sprain, no ACL damage
With the ACL intact and the ankle okay, the speculation then switched to an MCL, PCL or LCL tear.
But, a few hours after these reports, the official scans showed that there was no damage to Love's ACL. The official diagnosis, at this point, is an MCL sprain that will sideline him, but not for the whole season.
Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have reported the same thing. Love will miss time, but not the entire season.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero has added some more context to the situation, laying out a specific timeline that should make Packers fans pretty happy.
"QB Jordan Love's initial timetable for return is in the 3-6 week range, per sources. And there's some early optimism he could return sooner than later, pending a second opinion."
After looking at the video where the knee appeared to pop, the fact that everything will be okay for Love this season is a true miracle. The Packers can slow their roll on making any rash decisions to pick up another quarterback. They will have Love in their lineup by the midseason point at the very latest.
An MCL sprain between a Grade 1 and a Grade 2 is far less serious than it appeared to be during the game.
The entire Green Bay fanbase has been holding their breath for the last 12 hours. I think it's about time for Wisconsin to let out a sigh of relief. Love is going to be okay and this injury shouldn't impact his long term future whatsoever.