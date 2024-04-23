Packers' backup plan to drafting David Bakhtiari's replacement is coming into focus
The Green Bay Packers should use their first-round pick on an offensive tackle, but what if they don't? Apparently, general manager Brian Gutekunst has a backup plan in place for Green Bay.
By John Buhler
Look for the Green Bay Packers to address one of two areas of weakness with their late first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. While all signs point to them taking an offensive tackle at No. 25 to effectively replace David Bakhtiari, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Green Bay has a decent backup plan if getting a book-end tackle is not in the cards there.
He wrote that a cornerback like Nate Wiggins out of Clemson or Kool-Aid McKinstry out of Alabama could work for the Packers around where they are picking. I have tied Cooper DeJean out of Iowa to the Packers before, but he might already be off the board by the time Green Bay is picking. Truth be told, this is a pretty good plan in place by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. This could work.
Green Bay's Super Bowl window is wide open right now. This is because Jordan Love showed us he can really play, albeit in his fourth year out of Utah State. He may be a former first-round pick, but he is not playing on a very expensive contract. Thus, now is the time for the Packers to go all-in. This means they need to get him a better blind side protector, or more help in the defensive backfield.
The Packers may move up, or down, from No. 25, but look for them to address either position group.
Brian Gutekunst's first-round draft plan is perfect for Green Bay Packers
While there are great risks at failing to get the right guy in the first round, you have to like the Packers' approach in this. Although they can address other position groups of need with picks later on in the draft, hone in on just one or two position groups in the first round, and you will be rewarded for it. This means you will be spending less time discussing other players who do not fall into either of the boxes.
The last thing you want your beloved NFL team to do is come across as unprepared in the early stages of a draft. Oh, you can make the wrong pick, but we won't know if that is the case until years down the line. It is all about being calm, yet prepared for the unexpected. Limiting your options creates fewer chances where confusion will get the best of your front office. This is not that hard...
What is hard though, it picking between two players you really like. You can have all the intel under the sun, but none of that matters until we see how the games play out on the field. Does he have it in him or does he not? Will he be able to avoid getting injured? Bakhtiari was a helluva player, until he became too injury-prone to rely on. Either way, the Packers have the right plan of attack for Thursday.
The big question is who the Packers will select in the latter part of round one, not the position group.