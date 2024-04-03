Grading a Packers-Bengals trade for Tee Higgins that might actually work
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor may believe that the franchise won't trade wide receiver Tee Higgins right now, but that doesn't mean the sideline general will get his wish. The former second-round pick requested a trade earlier this offseason after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him. And with no long-term deal in place, not trading Higgins would mean Cincinnati risking losing him for nothing.
One of the most frequent trade partners for the Bengals if they were to deal Tee Higgins this offseason has been the Green Bay Packers. And it makes sense, clearly, as to why. With Jordan Love emerging even quicker than the Packers seemed to expect, they can maximize this current window, and adding Higgins to Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, among others, would undeniably improve their chances to contend.
But what would that trade look like? One Packers analyst proposed such a trade for Higgins, so let's break down that proposal by handing out a grade for the deal.
Grading Packers-Bengals trade that sends Tee Higgins to Green Bay
Here's the trade that Sayre Bedinger of Lombardi Ave. proposed as part of a seven-round mock draft for the Packers that sends Higgins to the Frozen Tundra.
So that would be the Packers sending a second-round pick this year and an unspecified future draft pick while Green Bay would only be getting the veteran Higgins in return while also certainly working out a contract extension. Let's unpack how this trade proposal works for both sides while handing out an overall grade for the deal.
Packers-Bengals Tee Higgins Trade Grade: B
If you're the Bengals, you would absolutely love this deal. Getting a second-round pick and future draft capital -- even if were as minimal as a 2025 seventh-round pick or something of that nature -- would be a huge win.
We've seen two tag-and-trade candidates be traded this offseason with Brian Burns and L'Jarius Sneed. Burns was dealt by the Panthers to the Giants for a second-round pick (No. 39), a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick swap with Carolina getting the better pick, moving up 20-plus selections. Sneed, meanwhile, went for much less, with the Chiefs sending him to Tennessee for a 2025 third-round pick and 2024 seventh-round pick swap.
But in the case of Higgins, one would have to think that the compensation should be closer to Sneed than it was for Burns. Burns, though not on the level of Nick Bosa or other true top pass-rushers, is still an elite player at his position, a premium one. Sneed, meanwhile, is also elite, but at a slightly less premium position at cornerback.
With Higgins, he's not in the upper-echelon of wide receivers in the NFL. That's not to say he's not very good, because he clearly is. But the Clemson product isn't in the same conversation as a Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill or even CeeDee Lamb, among others. He's in the second or third tier of the position league-wide.
As such, the Packers could likely swing a trade with the Bengals wherein they wouldn't have to give up as much as this proposal suggests. Perhaps something like a 2024 third- or fourth-rounder and a 2025 sixth-round pick could get the deal done. But giving up a Top 60 pick doesn't feel entirely necessary, especially if we get to the point where Cincinnati still hasn't made progress on a long-term deal with Higgins.
That's why we're giving this a B grade. It's going to take some relatively substantial compensation to get the Bengals to move Higgins, but the need for an extension and the risk of Higgins leaving Cincy for nothing next offseason if he were to play out the 2024 season on the tag doesn't require the Packers to give up the world.
It's a deal that would clearly benefit the Packers by getting Higgins in the building, but it's also not a move they should be too aggressive in trying to make happen.