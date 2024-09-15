Packers big Malik Willis problem was masked by porous Colts defense
By Lior Lampert
It wasn't pretty for the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 sans franchise quarterback Jordan Love, but they got the job done.
Green Bay hosted the Indianapolis Colts for their 2024 regular-season home opener, narrowly edging out a 16-10 victory. Without Love, the Packers turned to Malik Willis, though they leaned on their rushing attack and defense to get by.
Willis, a former third-round pick in 2022, made his fourth career start and first as a Packer. Not to mention, Green Bay acquired him in late August, so he's not necessarily settled in yet. Naturally, head coach Matt LaFleur elected not to put so much on the backup signal-caller's plate.
While it was a gritty, hard-nosed effort from Willis and the Packers, the 25-year-old's limitations got overshadowed by their other units stepping up. However, them gashing a run-funnel Colts defense doesn't necessarily ease concerns about how Green Bay will move the ball consistently while Love is out.
The Packers' big Malik Willis problem got masked by the porous Colts' leaky run defense
Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans grinded their way to 213 rushing yards versus the Colts in Week 1. The Packers followed the same formula, confining Willis to 14 pass attempts.
Of Green Bay's 67 plays, 53 were rushes. Perhaps no stat better indicates how badly the Packers wanted to keep the game out of Willis' hand. Nonetheless, they defeated the Colts and squeaked their first what reportedly will be a few contests until Love returns.
The Packers went up 10-0 in the first quarter, then sat on the lead the rest of the way. Indianapolis never pressured them, which allowed Willis to hand the ball off early and often.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs went for more yards through the ground (151) than Willis did passing (122). The latter completed 85.7 percent of his attempts if that's any consolation, but it was a lot of dinking and dunking.
Ultimately, Willis and the Packers will be thrilled to get off the schneid and secure their first win of the 2024 NFL campaign. Nonetheless, it'll be interesting to see how Green Bay adjusts its game plan when the circumstances are as favorable for them.