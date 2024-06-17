Former Packers stalwart blasts team’s early handling of Jordan Morgan
By Lior Lampert
After parting ways with longtime franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, the Green Bay Packers wasted no time finding his successor -- or so we thought.
The Packers spent their first-round pick of this year's NFL Draft on Arizona Wildcats blindside protector Jordan Morgan. Nonetheless, Green Bay has been deploying him at the guard position. But why?
Coming into the NFL, there were concerns about Morgan's size and arm span. As a result, many pegged him as best-suited to transition to an interior offensive lineman at the next level. However, former Packers stalwart Bryan Bulaga strongly disagrees with this preconceived notion and believes Green Bay "should stop wasting time running him at guard."
Former Packers OL Bryan Bulaga blasts team’s early handling of Jordan Morgan
On Monday, Bulaga appeared on the Wilde and Tausch podcast to discuss the current state of the Packers. Naturally, Morgan came up in conversation.
"I think we have to move on from [playing Morgan at guard] ... I think this kid's a tackle," Bulaga said.
After posting consecutive 83.0-plus Pro Football Focus grades en route to earning 2023 All-Pac-12 First Team Honors, Bulaga feels the proof is in the pudding.
"... if you see the way he moves and honestly, he's got great size -- I don't care about the arm length stuff, that's junk," per Bulaga.
What Morgan lacks in his physical measurements, he more than makes up for with quick hands/feet and a high football IQ. Despite the outside noise, the rookie is unbothered by the doubters.
Regardless of what Morgan, Bulaga or anyone else thinks, the former Wildcat must earn his spot at left tackle. Nevertheless, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently gave a brutally honest review about how the 2024 first-rounder has fared at minicamp.
As Bulaga points out, now is the time for him to experience growing pains. He wants the Packers to let Morgan learn from his mistakes. "If you give him the reps needed on both sides [left and right tackle], I think he'll be ready to roll."