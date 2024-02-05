Packers CEO mercilessly trolls Bears in letter to fan applicant for DC position
As Aaron Rodgers famously reminded us, the Packers have owned the Bears for years. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy twisted the knife even further in a recent response to a fan.
I was minding my own business, having a nice little weekend. Spent Saturday afternoon out and about with my wife and kids, then settled in and enjoyed some great college basketball games at night. Everything was going great, at least until Sunday came and I logged onto my favorite website, X (formerly known as Twitter).
There, I was blindsided with a truth that has been inescapable for pretty much my entire life: my beloved Chicago Bears are owned by the Green Bay Packers.
A fan applied to be the team's new defensive coordinator, and Mark Murphy, CEO of the Pack, had this to say:
“Bill, Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position. While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction. I hear the Bears have an opening - you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again. Sincerely-Mark”
This wasn't just catching a stray, this was strolling down Michigan Ave. and having a piano made of cheese fall on your head. Seriously, the Chiefs and the 49ers play in the Super Bowl in six days. I thought I was in the clear. Bears fans haven't had to be in football mode in February since Devin Hester and Brian Urlacher led us to the Super Bowl in 2007. You need to prepare a guy before coming at him like this.
It hurts to say it. It hurts to feel it. That doesn't make it any less true. The Packers have been having fun at the Bears' expense for years
First Brett Favre came along, and little did I know that his 22-10 record against the Bears was the best it would get for me. Then Aaron Rodgers followed, and his 24-5 record against Chicago was made worse by the way he reveled in every score. Seriously, the day that Rodgers and his discount double check left for New York was one of the best days of my life.
How wrong I was. Bears fans thought we were in the clear in the inexperienced hands of Jordan Love, then he went out and beat us in the first and last game of the season while looking like a younger, less problematic version of Rodgers.
The Bears did make a hire for their new defensive coordinator, and he's not some guy sitting on the couch in Milwaukee. He's Eric Williams, the former defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills. People around the league have praised the Bears on the hire, citing Williams' experience and history with the organization.
Williams is just one reason of many why Bears fans are excited about the possibility of turning the tables on the Packers. Chicago has the #1 pick in the draft, almost $50 million in cap space, and more young talent on the roster than we've seen in years, and finally seems to be a franchise headed in the right direction.
Will any of that matter? If the last 30 years are any indication, probably not. Unless Caleb Williams really is the chosen one, history shows that not only will the Packers continue to beat the Bears, they'll continue to laugh as they do it. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to write a letter to Mark Murphy.